Thyroid: for more common sense in the indication of exams and treatments

Every year, around May 25th, the International Thyroid Week takes place, in which we discuss and share relevant information about the health of this gland, which is so important for the proper functioning of the whole body.

In 2022, the theme chosen by the Thyroid Department of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (Sbem) to be clarified with the population is the need for parsimony in the indication of exams and treatments for the gland. This year’s motto is: “Less is more”.

The most frequent problems that affect the thyroid are hypothyroidism and nodules. The prevalence of nodules will depend on the population evaluated and the method used for their detection, being more common in women and with the passing of age.

They are observed on palpation in about 5% of patients and, with ultrasound, in up to 60% of individuals. In addition to their high frequency, the risk of malignancy contributes to our paying attention to them in clinical practice. The most sensitive test to investigate whether a nodule may be cancer is fine-needle aspiration.

However, it is important to emphasize, as this year’s Sbem campaign puts it, that the the vast majority of nodules are benign. That is, the more imaging tests are performed, the more thyroid nodules are detected, many of which will have no impact on health.

Hypothyroidism, characterized by the reduction in the production of thyroid hormones and the slowing down of various body processes, also has a significant and variable prevalence. It is another condition more common in women and with advancing age.

In laboratory tests, dysfunction is identified by reduced levels of thyroxine (T4) and elevated levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) in the blood. Patients may present with a number of clinical manifestations, which include slow thinking, reduced memory, decreased heart rate, constipation, among others.

Although they can impact quality of life, thyroid changes do not always require further investigation and treatment procedures. And, when indicated, these must be carried out to the exact extent that they are needed.

Regarding the investigation of thyroid nodules, for example, the ultrasound should only be requested when there is a suspicion of an anatomical lesion in the gland. Likewise, not every nodule detected on ultrasound needs to be punctured. For such a decision, factors related to the patient’s condition and the characteristics of the nodule need to be considered.

For patients with suspected hypothyroidism, in turn, the request for blood levels of TSH and free T4 are, in general, sufficient to confirm the diagnosis, without the need for other hormone measurements or more invasive tests.

However, not all patients with a slight change in blood TSH concentrations actually have hypothyroidism. You seniors may have higher blood TSH concentrations than the general population. Thus, treating them without an adequate indication could imply risks.

In addition, in cases that require treatment, caution is required in order to avoid over-medicationa situation capable of resulting in a condition known as drug thyrotoxicosis.

During the follow-up of patients with hypothyroidism undergoing treatment, it is recommended to have control exams every six months, and more constant monitoring is not necessary, unless there is a clinical indication.

In summary, in the approach of thyroid alterations, the common sense must prevail. And he orders the avoidance of tests that will not add relevant information, as well as lead to therapeutic excesses. Remember: often, “less is more”.

* Gláucia Mazeto is an endocrinologist, member of the Thyroid Department of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (Sbem) and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Botucatu at Unesp