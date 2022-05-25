Thyroid nodule: Know when surgery is necessary

Endocrinologist explains what are the signs that show the time to remove the lump

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the bottom of the front of the neck, it is responsible for producing hormones that help regulate metabolism. This gland can suffer diseases that change its shape or function. According to endocrinologist Cesar Penna, there are signs that show the need for surgery to remove the nodule.

“The most common thyroid diseases are those in which there is an alteration in the production of hormones, such as hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. But changes in the structure of the gland can also happen, with the formation of nodules in the thyroid. Each case must be analyzed individually by the doctor. Generally, benign lumps do not need to be surgically removed unless they cause symptoms such as choking or difficulty swallowing. But a medical follow-up is necessary periodically to verify if the nodule has grown or not, and in this case the need for possible surgery”, he explains.

According to him, when there are symptoms such as swelling at the base of the neck, pressure in the trachea or esophagus, difficulty swallowing and shortness of breath can be some of the symptoms that indicate removal surgery.

“The chances of developing lumps grow the older a person gets. By age 60, about half of people have a thyroid nodule. It is very common for them to be discovered during a routine physical exam or on imaging tests, neck CT scans, or a simple ultrasound. It is also possible for the patient himself to identify the nodule when performing the thyroid self-examination by palpating the region “, he explains.

When a nodule appears, the biggest concern is the risk of it being malignant.









What causes thyroid nodule?





In some cases, the nodule can produce additional tetraiodothyronine (T4), a hormone secreted by the thyroid. This extra T4 in the body can cause symptoms of hyperthyroidism, such as: unexplained weight loss; increased sweating; tremor; fast or irregular heartbeat.







Weight gain

As the thyroid’s function is also to regulate metabolism and the amount of energy that the body spends during the day, weight gain and/or loss may also be linked to changes in the functioning of the gland.





“The best method to avoid weight gain due to changes in the thyroid is to identify the problem and start the treatment indicated by the doctor, because in this way it will be possible to balance the functioning of the thyroid and the entire body metabolism” reinforces the specialist.







exams





When a lump appears, the biggest concern is the risk of it being malignant. But in most cases, thyroid nodules are benign. Only a small percentage of thyroid nodules are known to be malignant. Either way, it is essential to make an appointment with your doctor for proper diagnosis.

"Ultrasound is a fundamental exam for the evaluation of nodules. With it, it is possible to know the size, contour, content and number of nodes. But to find out more information about the lump, the doctor may order a fine needle aspiration (FNA) puncture. This is a very important tool in the analysis of thyroid nodules when cancer is suspected" concluded Penna.







