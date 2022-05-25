Top 10 of the most played games of 2022 leaves Elden Ring out

List is dominated by games with persistent features and strong social elements

Although the more than 13.4 million copies registered so far make Elden Ring the best-selling game of the last 12 months, that doesn’t mean it’s among the most played titles of 2022. A survey conducted by the NPD Group shows that titles like Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V are still more played around the planet than the great success of From Software.

On Twitter, analyst Matt Piscatella released the Top 10 of the most popular games among North American audiences during the first quarter of this year. The selection prioritizes essentially online experiences, bringing in its midst many free to play games and titles such as the Sims 4 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The series Call of Duty also stands out thanks to two chapters: Warzone and Vanguard, and the list does not disclose the order of popularity of the titles — it is organized by their years of release. Check out the top 10:

Minecraft – 2009

Grand Theft Auto V – 2013

The Sims 4 – 2014

Fortnite – 2017

Among Us – 2018

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 2020

Call of Duty: Warzone – 2020

Madden NFL 22 – 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard – 2021

NBA 2K22 – 2021

Games as a service dominate the list

According to Piscatella, bgos with lasting aspects and the great productions sold as services and with social aspects continue to attract the time, attention and money of the players. The analyst says this represents a major barrier to the establishment of new games, which can be helped by the popularity of services such as Game Pass and the PS Plus.

He also explains that the barrier that prevents great games as a service from entering subscription systems is the great production and marketing value invested in them. For the analyst, this makes them need to have aggressive sales forecasts, which are not always realistic or sufficient to establish the continuity of projects.

“These new services are a new tool on the belt to try to fund games, release them and help them break the barrier of these great persistent titles. And new games hitting that market need all the help they need to try to do that.”, explains Piscatella.

Source: Games Radar