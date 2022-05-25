trailer details DualSense features

WB Games and Avalanche Software released a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy on Tuesday. The content details how the DualSense and 3D Audio interactions will be in the gameplay, which will bring greater immersion to the journeys of the Potterheads at the most famous school of magic in the world.

The internal light of the controller will be the color of your house (green for Slytherin, blue for Ravenclaw, red for Gryffindor and yellow for Hufflepuff), you will be able to feel in your palms what the forces of magic are like when you shoot them with your wand, fly on a Hippogriff and glide on Gringotts tracks. Still expect to hear the magical sounds accurately because of the 3D Audio. Watch:

On the PlayStation Blog, the Avalanche devs provide more details. According to them, the DualSense is “an extension of their wand in Hogwarts Legacy”. With adaptive triggers, the player will feel resistance when casting basic spells or spells that require a build-up of energy. In addition, the producers report connecting the haptic feedback to the right side of the joystick, so that, again, it becomes a “wand extension”.

Calm down, don’t stop there. Adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are also present in other features. Kneading ingredients in Potions class, hearing a mandrake scream, or soaring through the skies (with a broom or Hippogriff) will all be felt at your fingertips.

As for the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, players will be able to hear the “crack of fire when casting Incendio” and the “potions bubbling in the cauldrons and the peculiar sounds of the landscape of each environment”. If you don’t have headphones, don’t worry: the DualSense will present audio effects on the speakers, such as the “beat of a Hippogriff’s wings” and the effects of cast spells.

Hogwarts Legacy graphics will have two modes

Also on the PS Blog, Avalanche reports that players will be able to choose between two graphic modes for Hogwarts Legacy: “Faithfulness” and “Performance”. That way, the user will have to prioritize 4K visuals or achieve a higher frame rate.

Finally, the devs promise very fast loading screens thanks to the PlayStation 5’s SSD, in addition to the “Activity Cards” and “Game Help” features, both present on the console. The launch window remains set for “the end of 2022”. Anxious, dear wizard?