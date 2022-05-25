Transmission rate continues to skyrocket and stays at 1.26

Even with the discharges, during the last three days, no one died as a result of complications of the disease

In sequences of surprising increases, the Transmission Rate (Rt) of covid-19 continues to rise in the Federal District. Now the number is at 1.26. It is worth remembering that, above 1, the rate indicates that the pandemic is tending to advance. This rate means that 100 infected people infect another 126.

Following the index, the number of cases also jumped and, during the weekend and this Monday, 965 new cases were recorded. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 702,315 people have been infected in the capital, and 97.8% (686,851) of this number have recovered. Of the total number of cases, 11,687 (1.7%) died from the virus.

Even with the discharges, during the last three days, no one died as a result of complications from the disease. However, of deaths that occurred in previous days and were only recorded today, there were three men.

The regions with the most confirmed cases are Ceilândia (69,012), Plano Piloto (82,437) and Taguatinga (53,511). The highest mortality rate is in Ceilândia (1,763) and Santa Maria (483), both with 2.6%.

The data also show that, of the total number of deaths, 1,015 were not residents of the capital, with 872 from Goiás (surroundings), one from Acre, one from Alagoas, three from Amapá, 30 from Amazonas, 18 from Bahia, three from Maranhão. , seven from Mato Grosso, 48 from Minas Gerais, one from Piauí, five from Rio de Janeiro, four from Rondônia, seven from Roraima, two from Santa Catarina, five from São Paulo and five from Tocantins, one from Ceará and one from Espírito Santo. Holy.