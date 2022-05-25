Vaccine mark on arm indicates protection against monkeypox? See what is known about immunization | Health

Who is protected against cases of monkeypox (monkeypox, in English)? Is there a need for vaccination as already announced in some countries around the world? In Brazil there is no forecast of a new campaign, but what about those who have already taken the traditional smallpox vaccine in the past? Can you identify by the scar on the arm that was immunized?

To answer questions on the topic, the g1 talked to experts and gathered information from WHO and health agencies.

See below for responses to the following topics:

When was the smallpox vaccine offered?

How to know who was immunized in Brazil in campaigns in the past?

What vaccines do we have today against smallpox? Are they effective against monkeypox?

Who should be vaccinated right now in countries that have announced they will invest in the strategy?

Who doesn’t know the story or has heard something about the Vaccine Revolt, the series of popular rebellions that a part of the population of Rio de Janeiro unleashed at the end of 1904?

Applicator uses pressure injector in vaccination against smallpox in São Luís (MA), in the 1960s. — Photo: Collection: Department of Archives and Documentation – Casa de Oswaldo Cruz /Fiocruz

At the time, Rio was experiencing a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations caused by human smallpox (which should not be confused with monkeypox), even so, a part of the population was against the idea of ​​being immunized with what was the first successful vaccine to be developed in the history of public health.

The allegation at the time may sound similar if transported to the present day: rumors and false information made the population believe that the mandatory immunization campaign, led by doctor Oswaldo Cruz, would cause bovine features and other such deformities because the vaccine liquid was produced from sick cows.

It was only years later, in 1908, when a new epidemic significantly increased the number of cases that the population voluntarily ran to get immunized.

And decades later, after many scientific advances, in 1971, with a more modern vaccine and thanks to an intense global immunization campaign headed by the World Health Organization (WHO), smallpox – which reached an index of 30 % and mortality – was declared eradicated in Brazil.

“Eradicating is different from controlling it. Eradicating is removing the germ from the environment completely. And this has only been achieved until today with smallpox”, explains Tania Maria Fernandes, Casa de Oswaldo Cruz/Fundação Oswaldo Cruz.

Worldwide, the last cases of the disease were recorded in 1979 and smallpox was eradicated. The following year, the WHO World Assembly recommended that all countries cease their vaccination campaigns.

Microscope image shows monkeypox virus. — Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

Studies indicate that the vaccination against smallpox (smallpox) is about 85% effective in preventing monkeypox. But as this smallpox was eradicated over 40 years ago, we currently do not have vaccines available to the general public (only a select group of people, such as some health professionals, have received the immunizer in recent years).

How do you know if you’ve been immunized?

The famous brand of the BCG vaccine, one of the first immunizers applied to babies and which protects against tuberculosisis the result of an immune reaction to the vaccine.

And the smallpox vaccine also causes a similar reaction. But can you tell which immunizer was applied just by looking at the little mark on our arm?

John Ross, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard and an expert on infectious diseases, raised this question on a social network. The post in which the doctor stated that yes, it was possible to differentiate the brand, had repercussions on Twitter, but soon he recanted and removed the information from the air.

In an interview with g1the expert explained that in general, BCG scars are smaller and less likely to have a groove than smallpox scars, but that even for a healthcare professional, it may be impossible to identify the mark, as some people have “impressive” reactions.

“The most useful thing is a person’s age. [Nos Estados Unidos e no Canadá] people born in the 1960s and before that certainly got the smallpox vaccine,” he says.

In Brazil, Fernandes explains that it is “impossible” to know for sure who the vaccinated public was, but points out that, after 1971, no one was immunized against smallpox in the country.

In addition, the Fiocruz researcher points out that, as in all vaccination campaigns, reaching the mark of 100% of the vaccinated population is something very difficult to happen. “That we have no doubt. This is never achieved. Depending on the disease, something around 70%, 80% are already moving towards disease control”, she says.

Another important factor is that, as the campaign ended a long time ago, many people have not kept their vaccination certificate. At the time, there was not even a card like the one we have today.

“I don’t even have news about my wallet, I even found it, but it was a separate paper”, recalls the specialist.

THE g1 contacted the Ministry of Health to find out how many people were vaccinated against smallpox in the country until the end of the campaign to eradicate the disease, but received no response at the time of writing this report.

What vaccines do we have today against smallpox? Are they effective against monkeypox?

The two current vaccines are the ACAM2000by Sanofi Pasteur, and the JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex), by Bavarian Nordic. None of them are widely available.

After the 9/11 attacks, fearing a biological threat from terrorism, the United States even launched a campaign to immunize military personnel and health workers with ACAM200 (then called Dryvax), but it was soon ended due to increasing skepticism about the risks of such an attack and the program’s effectiveness.

Today, both the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out that the two immunizers can be used to control the smallpox outbreak in the United States. monkeys.

ACAM2000 is administered as a single dose percutaneously. In the United States, it can be used to immunize people who are at least 18 years of age and at high risk of smallpox infection.

JYNNEOS, a live attenuated vaccine, is licensed for use in the US to prevent monkeypox and human smallpox. It is this immunizer that, in clinical studies, has been shown to be 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.

In addition, according to the CDC, immunization with the Danish drugmaker’s vaccine after exposure to monkeypox can help prevent the disease or make it less severe.

A vial of 100 doses of smallpox vaccine is delivered to employees of the Minnesota Department of Health in the United States. — Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Who should be vaccinated right now?

The World Health Organization (WHO) assesses that the current outbreak can be controlled through vaccines and other procedures that are already available. In addition, Richard Pebody, an expert on high-threat pathogens at the WHO in Europe, told Reuters, the organization does not believe that the outbreak outside Africa will require mass vaccinations, as measures such as good hygiene and safe sexual behavior will help control its spread.

In the United Kingdom, although the British health agency emphasizes that its priority is to ensure the proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the UKHSA has issued a recommendation that healthcare professionals who have come into contact with infected people can be vaccinated with the vaccine against the virus. Bavarian Nordic.

Likewise, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) stressed that vaccination of high-risk close contacts should be considered.

“However, a careful benefit/risk assessment must be carried out for the exposed individual”, highlights the European body.

The CDC has not yet established vaccination guidelines against the disease in the US.

For Eliseu Alves Waldman, professor of Epidemiology at the School of Public Health at USP, vaccination should be indicated precisely when there is contact with confirmed cases, to block epidemic outbreaks.

“Mass vaccination campaign is unlikely, except in health emergency situations, a situation unlikely in the presence of a monkeypox epidemic [varíola dos macacos]”.

Epidemiologist Ethel Maciel agrees with her colleague and adds that these strategies are important because these are the groups most exposed to the disease. She highlights that, as we still do not know how this virus will behave (although initial data suggest that it is less transmissible), it is essential that we adopt such a procedure here in Brazil.

“We need to prepare for the response and I believe we need the vaccine so if we have cases here, we have it for the most exposed groups”, he says.

In the last bulletin on monkeypox of the CIEVS network (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance), an entity that is linked to the Ministry of Health, the fact that universal vaccination is not recommended, but neither the network nor the folder issued recommendations on vaccinating high-risk people. On the issue, the g1 also questioned the Ministry of Health and is awaiting a response.