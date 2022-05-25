Varginha receives R$2.5 million for health

Resources will be destined for the Bom Pastor Hospital and for the construction of the Living Center for Persons with Disabilities.

Bom Pastor Hospital, one of Varginha’s health references, will receive new funding: R$ 1.5 million that will help the entity in serving the population. The Living Center for People with Disabilities is starting to become a reality with the sending of R$ 1 million for the start of the works. Both resources are being allocated by federal deputy Odair Cunha, who was in town this Monday (22) to announce the amendments.

Odair Cunha with Rosana, General Director, Edson, President of Bom Pastor, and Rogério Bueno, former councilor. Photo: Leandro Carvalho – Asscom Odair Cunha

“We have a history of working at Bom Pastor Hospital and the R$ 1.5 million funding for funding is another step in this trajectory”, commented Odair. “They are in addition to the other R$ 2.3 million that we have already allocated throughout our term, and part of which was used to purchase equipment for the treatment of cancer. Bom Pastor performs a fundamental work in the health care of our people and it is a pleasure to be able to collaborate with the hospital.”, he added.

Odair with Mayor Verdi and members of Codeva. Photo: Leandro Carvalho – Asscom Odair Cunha

During a meeting with Mayor Verdi Lucio and members of the Municipal Council for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities – CODEVA, the deputy also announced the release of funds for the construction of the Living Center for Persons with Disabilities. “This is an initiative that we were already working on alongside CODEVA, then chaired by our late friend Luiz Carlos Bruziguessi, and which is beginning to take shape. With the amendment of R$ 1 million that we are allocating, the works of the Center will be started in partnership with the city hall. Bruzi’s dream will come true and help hundreds of people”, pointed out the deputy. The Center will be a place for professional training, therapeutic treatment, workshops and training for people with disabilities.