Vitamin against hair loss: drink 1 glass a day and be surprised

Laguna, Tuesday, May 24, by Ana Scremin – Factors such as ageThe stress or even one nutrient-poor dietcan cause the loss of hair, harming the health and also the self-esteem of the individual. So today’s tip is a hair loss vitamin, which will save your brittle, weak and thin strands. Follow the post and learn more.

Check out the ingredients and method of preparation. of the vitamin against hair loss. Furthermore, what are the recommendations for consume correctly.

Vitamin against hair loss: check it out now

Ingredients

1 carrot

1 tablespoon of pumpkin seed

Cinnamon powder to taste

1 lemon (juice)

1 tablespoon of chia

Method of preparation

Now, let’s go to our sweetheart’s cooking method. Vitamin against hair loss. To begin, prepare your blender, and in it, put the carrot, the pumpkin seeds, the lemon juice, the chia and finally, the cinnamon. In addition, also add a little bit of waterto beat the vitamin.

Shortly thereafter, beat all the ingredients, until they are liquid. Thus, the vitamin against hair loss is ready. For best effect, take the drink without straining. Finally, it is necessary to consume it on a regular basis, so Drink it for breakfast or an afternoon snack. Still, if you want to sweeten the juice a little on account of the lemon, use a little honey, or add water to the vitamin.

Anyway, this super healthy, nutritious, low-calorie anti-hair loss vitamin will make your strands healthier, preventing hair loss. In addition, it is important to maintain care even before the hair fall. If you liked the article and want to follow all this content and other tips, watch the video below the channel Nutritionist Patricia Leite.

