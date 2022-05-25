Voting on proposal that allows tuition fees at public universities is postponed at CCJ – Notícias

05/24/2022 – 19:37

Billy Boss/House of Representatives The CCJ decided to hold a public hearing on the PEC

In a meeting attended by student representatives, the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies discussed a proposal that allows public universities to cover student fees (PEC 206/19).

The proposal was scheduled to be voted on this Tuesday (24), but was removed from the agenda because of the absence of the rapporteur, deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP).

After much debate, the deputies, by agreement, approved a request for a public hearing on the subject. Only after the hearing, still with no date set, the proposal should return to the agenda.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution determines that public universities must charge tuition fees from students. Gratuity will be maintained only for students who are demonstrably needy, defined by the university’s own evaluation committee, based on minimum and maximum values ​​established by the Ministry of Education. The resources must be managed for the cost of the universities themselves.

According to deputy Alice Portugal (PCdoB-BA), there are fairer ways to guarantee money to Brazilian public universities.

“We need to specialize taxation in the country, tax the great fortunes. But it is not by privatizing the university that you will make it better. Because otherwise most private schools would be wonderful, they would have sports, they would have research, and this is not the reality of private institutions in Brazil.”

Author of the proposal, Deputy General Peternelli (União-SP) argued that the objective is to guarantee social justice.

“If the person can afford it, the dean will have resources mainly to invest in science, technology and the quality of that education. The rich will be paying and the poor will not be paying, they will benefit from that proposal. The person who pays the most tax is the poor. It is public money, which the humble person paid in tax to finance the medical course of the guy who will study with a Mercedes car”, said the deputy.

Charges in SUS

Congressman Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) said that this is not an isolated movement. “Last weekend, a document made by institutions was widely publicized, which they claim to be linked to military organizations, and which point out the need to charge for services in the Unified Health System, in the SUS. It seems to me that this proposal, forgive me General Peternelli, was sought in the catacombs of the military dictatorship.”

For deputy Fábio Trad (PSD-MS), the proposal makes no sense. “There is no point in trying to face the underfunding of public higher education by charging tuition fees. Because, if that’s the logic, then we’re going to exempt all poor students from paying in private universities. Basically, they are trying to privatize the Brazilian public university.”

The president of the CCJ, deputy Arthur Oliveira Maia (União-BA) explained that he has put on the agenda the proposals suggested by the political parties, according to the number of parliamentarians they have in the commission.

“I cannot put here only the projects that the opposition asks to the detriment of other parliamentarians or vice versa. All projects that are forwarded by the benches we have to guide. Of course, nobody has a commitment to vote, and they have every right to be against or in favor,” he said.

official note

In an official note, the rapporteur of the proposal, Kim Kataguiri, stressed that the analysis in the CCJ is limited to the constitutionality of the text, which limits his powers as rapporteur to promote improvements. He also recalled that the vote in the justice commission is just the first step, since, if approved there, the PEC goes on to analyze a special commission.

Also according to Kataguiri, today the chance of a rich student entering a public university is much greater than that of a poor student, that is, in his words, the current system “transfers the tax from the poorest to the richest”.

Reporting – Paula Bittar

Editing – Roberto Seabra