What are the rights granted by SUS?

THE Unified Health System (SUS) it is one of the largest public health systems in the world. It was created to ensure that Brazilians had full and universal free access to health services of all complexities.

At first, the SUS grants Brazilian citizens the right to services such as free vaccines and medication, as well as medical care ranging from primary care to surgeries and transplants. Check below the main basic rights granted by SUS!

1. Every citizen has the right to be served with order and organization

Based on this principle, whoever is in a serious condition or in greater suffering must be attended first. In addition, everyone should have easy access to health centers, especially the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

2. Every citizen has the right to quality care

Citizens have the right to receive clear information about their health status. Likewise, your family members also have the right to receive information about their status.

In addition, patients are entitled to anesthesia and pain-relieving medication when needed. Quality care also concerns the medical prescription, which must be written clearly and legibly.

3. Every citizen has the right to humane and non-discriminatory treatment

Health professionals and all those who work in the SUS cannot, under any circumstances, condition the provision or quality of their service to the patient’s race, color, age, sexual orientation, health status or any other characteristic.

All those responsible for the service must have respect for the body, intimacy, culture, secrets, emotions, safety and religion of the person being assisted. Doctors, nurses and other professionals must be easily identifiable through clearly visible badges.

4. Every citizen has the right to see their own medical records whenever they want

The freedom to refuse or allow any medical procedure is also ensured, assuming responsibility for it. The patient also cannot undergo tests without knowing it.

5. Every citizen who uses the SUS also has duties when seeking care

Never lie or give wrong information about your health status. It is also the duty of the SUS user to treat professionals with respect and to have exams and documents available whenever requested.

SUS card

In order to have access to the services offered by the SUS, the Federal Government created the SUS card to facilitate and organize patient care. The card gathers all the citizen’s information, as well as details about the dates and places where the patient was treated, which services were provided, by which professional and the procedures performed.

With the SUS card, the user will be able to access the Citizen’s Health Portal and thus consult their history of records of health actions and services in the system. The card is free and can be requested in person at the Municipal Health Department, or at a SUS Health Unit or over the internet.

To issue the card, you must present:

Identity document (RG);

CPF;

Birth certificate or marriage certificate.

In some municipalities, proof of residency is required, such as a water, electricity or telephone bill.

Noting that it is possible to request the SUS card online by following these steps:

Access the official website of meuDigiSUS;

Click “Sign in” next to “Hello – Sign in to view your health data”;

Log in with your “gov.br” Portal registration. If you do not have this registration, create a new account;

Check the information that “meuDigiSUS” can access and, if you agree, click on “Authorize” to proceed;

On the main page of “myDigiSUS”, click on “My health”;

Next to your name and “My National Health Card”, click on “Access”;

With the card displayed in the browser, click on the icon in the upper right corner of the screen to download it. The file should be in “png” format;

On the same page as in the previous step, you can view the QR code of your card;

And that’s it, just print.