What happens if you don’t eat after training? – 05/25/2022

People who practice physical exercise regularly have different goals: sports performance, changes in body composition and general well-being. Regardless of motivation, physical activity promotes a series of changes, influencing the muscle’s ability to adapt, with diet being an important factor in modulating results.

I always reinforce the importance of food and how it is a super ally for your training and not only before and after, but also for recovery. Some people, thinking about reducing their body weight, end up eating less than they need to to achieve their goal — even after training — and end up “rowing against the tide”.

This is not a good strategy, since after physical activity your body is going through a whirlwind of metabolic processes. After all, you have just used a gem of highly energetic and essential fuels for your training and also for simple day-to-day activities.

Think that the metabolism is “hungry” to replace all the nutrients it used during exercise — and even before, because in pre-workout we have an involuntary action for your body to prepare for exercise and this consumes a lot of energy. Therefore, this is the time for you to return all the “gas” that your body gave to keep you well during physical activity.

Eat a healthy meal with a source of protein, carbohydrates and fiber. Example: a banana with oatmeal and a yogurt; or a manioc puree with a chicken fillet and salad. This meal will provide adequate post-workout recovery, improving your performance during the day and preventing injuries.

During a workout, your body uses energy stores, including glycogen, the stored form of carbohydrates your body prefers for fuel. Thus, as I said earlier in an easier way, glycogen is used as a faster energy source and, during strength training, it is released from muscle and liver stores.

Once glycogen is used up, the body relies on other forms of energy such as fats which are stored for fuel and eventually protein. While protein is used less for energy production, it is still essential for post-workout tissue repair, so it’s ideal to replenish your glycogen stores while also consuming enough protein to repair your muscles after your training.

Fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals are also important for post-workout recovery, as they help with tissue repair, reduce inflammation and post-workout pain.

Now, if you are that person who believes that not eating after training will bring you numerous benefits, know that avoiding food frequently after your training or even limiting intake during the rest of your day – for example, people who train morning and stay all day after training without eating or on a diet that is too restrictive in essential nutrients—can lead to unwanted health effects such as:

Lack of food can trigger constant tiredness. The causes of tiredness can be many, including day-to-day stress, the stress of exercise itself — if it is a new stimulus —, caused by fatigue, some people are so tired that they suffer from depression due to chronic fatigue, lack of rest and, not least, lack of food.

Weight control problems. If you aim to lose weight and use the strategy of “not eating” (especially without any professional guidance), you will probably start to feel unable to perform any exercise —combined with the above symptom of constant tiredness and lack of energy —, resulting in a decrease in performance and overall caloric expenditure. That way, you can get frustrated saying that you “can’t lose weight or even hit your plateau” and become demotivated. This is all because your body doesn’t have enough energy for you to reach your goals. Health is much more complex than the number on the scale. Eating enough and ensuring nutrient density will help you achieve a healthy weight and other aspects of your health.

Getting sick frequently. Your immunity is very dependent on good food and becomes super-responsive with physical activity. Moderate exercise lasting up to an hour and 15 minutes is super beneficial for our defense system. On the other hand, sedentary lifestyle and extremism in the duration of physical activity leave the defense system depressed and with an “open window”, more prone to infections, mainly respiratory. Imagine you with a weakened defense system and eating poorly?

Difficulty in defining the muscles. Consuming a post-workout meal is ideal for repairing and building muscle mass, or for preserving muscle during a calorie deficit. Not consuming a meal with protein and carbs post-workout means you may miss out on some benefits gained during the post-workout (workout window). After a workout, your body is primed to absorb protein, through the body’s insulin response and available protein, and your muscles can absorb amino acids especially effectively to repair and stimulate muscle growth. However, if you prefer not to eat right after your workout, you can still get benefits from having a full meal consumed sometime after your workout, even if it’s a few hours later.

Performance reduction. If you don’t eat properly after your workouts, it can affect your performance. If you experience muscle soreness after training, for example, without enough food and nutrients, it will take longer to feel recovered. Also, after cardio and endurance exercise, your body is depleted of glycogen stores, and without replenishing them, you may be too tired to optimally train during your next session.

Irregular menstruation. If you’ve always had a regular period and when you started training — and eating poorly — you noticed that your period was irregular, it’s time to set an alert. Poor nutrition during sports practice can be one of the reasons, among many, that lead to insufficient maintenance of hormone levels. Hormonal imbalance can cause further damage, even leading to osteoporosis.

Consuming a meal immediately after training is not necessary and for some it can be very difficult. However, there are cases, such as during a muscle building phase, where having post-workout carbs and protein is vital for the best results.

If you don’t eat immediately after your workout, make sure you consume a full meal within a few hours. Include complex carbohydrates, lean proteins and healthy fats

The most important thing, regardless of your strategy, is to look for a nutritionist to guide you and plan strategies that respect your individual needs and training goal.

