What is it for and what are the medicinal benefits of English ivy for health

Ivy is a plant with bright green leaves that we usually see in many pots in homes in a decorative way. However, this plant also has many medicinal properties unknown to most people.

The plant, which is also called Hedera helix, is an ingredient in the manufacture of cosmetics, medicines, syrups and even in the form of tea.

In addition, English ivy is used as an air freshener, it is even considered by NASA as the best air purifying plant there is. Ivy is rich in several properties that help in the treatment of common winter ailments, such as bronchitis and cold.

See other medicinal benefits of English ivy

This plant is composed of several protective substances called saponins and flavonoids, which cleanse the body of free radicals and fight inflammatory processes.

It is also great for strengthening the immune system. We can enumerate the benefits of ivy in combating problems such as:

Removal of mucus in the lungs;

Combats the symptoms of gout;

Relieves symptoms caused by ulcers;

Helps in the treatment of infections;

Prevents liver, gallbladder and spleen problems;

Improves skin infection and calluses problems.

According to research, among the effects of ivy is an improvement in breathing, because of its ability to release epinephrine, a substance that facilitates the release of airflow in the lungs.

how to use ivy

Although we know of all the benefits provided by the plant, it cannot be used in its natural form, it is best to use it only in the composition of medicines sold in pharmacies. This is because the plant in its entire structure is highly toxic.

Its use is contraindicated for pregnant women or women with suspected pregnancy, as the plant can cause abortion and should not be used in children under two years of age.