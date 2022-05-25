WhatsApp will not work on some cell phone models; see what they are

In the coming months, WhatsApp will stop working on Apple phones with iOS 10 and iOS 11 system. Currently, the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c models, released in 2012 and 2013, respectively, are among the models that run these operating systems.

According to information from WABetainfo, a website specialized in disseminating news about the messenger, those who have an iPhone with iOS 10 and iOS 11 began to receive a WhatsApp notification on their devices with the suggestion to update the system, as from October 24th it will not no longer support these devices.

This means, these users will not receive new features and security improvements in the app. On the WhatsApp update page, there is a recommendation for users to have at least iOS 12 or higher to use the messenger.

For users of other operating systems, the recommendation is to have Android 4.1 or higher and KaiOS 2.5.0.

The page also informs that the decision to stop supporting some systems is based on the analysis of which are the oldest devices and software and which have the fewest number of users.

That’s because these devices probably don’t receive the latest security updates for the platform or don’t include functionality needed to operate WhatsApp.

THE last update of Apple’s system, iOS 15, was released in 2021. On June 6th, the company is expected to announce iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 conference. The public release, however, should only take place in September, month in which a new iPhone model will be presented.

How do I find out what iOS version my iPhone is?

To find the iOS version of your iPhone, just access the “Settings” option, then tap “General”, choose the “About” option and, finally, check the “Software Version” field.

How do I update my iPhone’s iOS

To update your device’s operating system, just access the “Settings” option, tap “General” and finally select “Software Update”.