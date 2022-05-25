With these foods you can have a strengthened immune system

With the approach of winter it is common for people to contract more flu and colds. There are a number of factors that contribute to this. On colder days, we tend to get less sun, which causes vitamin D levels to drop a lot. Houses and environments tend to be more closed, this makes the air not circulate and the flu virus (Influenza) is easier to spread.

See too: This is what happens to the body when we drink too little water

We must take care of our health throughout the year, but during the colder seasons, some care must be redoubled to prevent our immune system from falling and avoid diseases, in addition to avoiding being in places that put our health to the test, such as walking with little sweater or get wet and stay in damp clothes.

In addition, to maintain good health during the winter, we can bet on some foods that help strengthen our immune system. Foods with nutrients such as vitamin C, which is widely used to fight colds and flu, in addition to acting as an antioxidant in the body, strengthens the immune system.

Another very important nutrient that we need at this time is vitamin B6 or Pyridoxine. This micronutrient is able to regulate central nervous system functions, stimulates the production of neurotransmitters and protects neurons.

In addition to vitamin C and vitamin B6, we cannot forget about an essential mineral to strengthen immunity, which is zinc. This mineral helps maintain the proper functioning of several enzymes in our body, as well as helping to reduce the accumulation of body fat and control insulin resistance, the main factor that leads to type 2 diabetes.

Foods that strengthen the immune system

citrus fruits: because they contain good doses of vitamin C, they are great options to fight flu and colds, in addition to fighting infections and inflammation. Among them we can include orange, tangerine, grape, kiwi, strawberry, passion fruit and lemon.

Broccoli: a vegetable packed with micronutrients such as vitamins A, C and E, contains fiber and antioxidants. A tip to maintain the nutrients of this food is to steam it.

Garlic: great for fighting invasive fungi and bacteria in the body. It has anti-inflammatory effect and helps to improve inflammatory diseases. Food can be used at least once a day.

Yogurt: Consuming this food is a great vitamin D replenisher, which helps balance the immune system, and can increase the body’s natural defenses.

Turmeric: effective in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. It is an excellent anti-inflammatory food that strengthens the immune system, as well as being an antiviral. This food can be used mixed with other spices such as chili powder or added as a seasoning in various dishes.

Green tea: the compounds in green tea and black tea are flavonoids and antioxidants, in addition to being a good source of the amino acid L-theanine, which helps in the production of compounds that prevent the action of germs on T cells.

meat and poultry: they are rich in proteins and B vitamins, micronutrients capable of fighting infectious diseases and inflammatory processes. These foods in addition to protecting the immune system, help to reduce risks of diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular diseases.