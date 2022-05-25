Xbox Game Pass: More than thirteen AAAs will launch on the service by 2025, 4 per year, for an insider

Xbox Game Pass: More than thirteen AAAs will launch on the service by 2025, 4 per year, for an insider

Insider Timdog has listed which triple A exclusive titles will be releasing on Xbox Game Pass in the next few years, i.e. until 2025. According to him, more than thirteen will arriveor an average of at least four a yearsome of which are already known and others that will be revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on June 12, 2022.

In case you’re interested, here’s the list that Timdog shared on Twitter. Remembering that, Microsoft must be working on many games not yet announced so we should have something bigger than that.

  • Endless Halo
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Forza Horizon 6
  • fable
  • Activision’s Call of Duty (actually many won’t be exclusives, but should please the Xbox Game Pass audience)
  • starfield
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Indiana Jones
  • State of Decay 3
  • redfall
  • contraband
  • avowed
  • The Outerworlds 2
  • everwild

His message came in response to a subscriber asking to be able to play triple-A exclusives until his subscription expires on April 2, 2025.

The point, as always, is the postponement of Starfield and Redfall, which after the Kotaku story has generated controversy on social media. At this point, all that’s left is to wait until June 12 to find out which other triple-A’s will be added to this list.

