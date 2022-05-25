Xbox Game Pass: More than thirteen AAAs will launch on the service by 2025, 4 per year, for an insider

Insider Timdog has listed which triple A exclusive titles will be releasing on Xbox Game Pass in the next few years, i.e. until 2025. According to him, more than thirteen will arriveor an average of at least four a yearsome of which are already known and others that will be revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on June 12, 2022.

In case you’re interested, here’s the list that Timdog shared on Twitter. Remembering that, Microsoft must be working on many games not yet announced so we should have something bigger than that.

Let’s read the list:

Endless Halo

Forza Motorsport

Forza Horizon 6

fable

Activision’s Call of Duty (actually many won’t be exclusives, but should please the Xbox Game Pass audience)

starfield

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Indiana Jones

State of Decay 3

redfall

contraband

avowed

The Outerworlds 2

everwild

That’s what 13 or so AAA and June 12th more to be added.

That’s easily 4 AAA a year. Smart https://t.co/87d5N7QsAL — Timdog (@XcloudTimdog) May 24, 2022

His message came in response to a subscriber asking to be able to play triple-A exclusives until his subscription expires on April 2, 2025.

The point, as always, is the postponement of Starfield and Redfall, which after the Kotaku story has generated controversy on social media. At this point, all that’s left is to wait until June 12 to find out which other triple-A’s will be added to this list.