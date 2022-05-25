Xiaomi and Leica partner for supercameras in cell phones | Cell

Xiaomi has announced a partnership with the traditional professional camera maker Leica. German brand lenses should equip the Chinese giant’s high-end cell phones from now on. The first smartphone with the novelty could be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which is scheduled to hit the market in July, according to information circulating behind the scenes. It is speculated that the device may come with Sony’s 50 MP IMX800 sensor in the main camera, in a set with Leica lenses with periscopic zoom.
This won’t be the first time Leica has produced lenses for a smartphone. Before the partnership with Xiaomi, the German company worked together with another Chinese companyHuawei.
Leica is a traditional manufacturer of professional cameras — Photo: TechTudo
Xiaomi’s phones are believed to benefit from some of the photo features found on the Huawei P50 and other devices that were the fruit of the late partnership with Leica, such as color filters directly in the camera app, for example.
Huawei had partnered with the German company since 2016, but the relationship ended in March 2022, according to the website. Android Authority. At the moment, Huawei would be looking for a new partner for the production of the lenses of its cell phones.
Huawei P50 Pro was the last smartphone of Huawei’s partnership with Leica — Photo: Disclosure/Huawei
