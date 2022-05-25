Xiaomi launches Mi Band 7 with NFC, GPS and low price in China

Raju Singh 1 hour ago

After many rumors, Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 7 in China. It has several improvements, such as a larger AMOLED screen, greater exercise tracking options and GPS.

The Mi Band 7 has a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen, 326 PPI and Always On Display (AOD) mode. It has over 120 fitness modes, oximeter, smart sleep monitoring and vibration alerts.

Among other features, it has NFC, allowing you to make payments by approaching the device, built-in GPS and smart alarm.

For power, it has a 180mAh battery pack and supports Android 6.0/iOS 10 or above. The Mi Band 7 has 5 ATM water resistance, several Watch Faces options and voice assistant support. In the operating system, it comes standard with Zepp OS.

technical specifications


  • 1.62 inch AMOLED screen

  • 180 mAh battery

  • 5 ATM water resistance

  • Support for NFC

  • More than 100 fitness modes

  • Integrated GPS

  • oximeter

  • smart alarm

  • sleep monitoring

  • Zepp OS operating system

price and availability


The Mi Band 7 was only released in China and the standard version costs CNY 239 (~R$172)while the one with NFC goes out by CNY 279 (~R$200).

It comes with wristbands in black, white, green, orange, brown and blue, but users can purchase the headband separately and change the style whenever they wish.

