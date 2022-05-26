10 tech news to start your day (25/05)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Tuesday (24). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Xiaomi launches Mi Band 7: see price and specifications. With a larger screen, Xiaomi’s new smart bracelet brings oximeter, NFC and GPS in the Chinese version; check the prices of Mi Band 7.

2. Johnny Depp: Fake video of Jason Momoa as the actor’s witness goes viral. In the video, Jason Momoa appears testifying via an online call at the trial of Johhny Depp and Amber Heard; participation, however, is false.

3. Thor 4 gets a new trailer and shows Christian Bale as Gorr; Look. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.

4. New PS Plus debuts with controversy over fees and cancellation of discounts. PS Plus subscribers in Asia report Sony’s ‘weird’ pricing practices in the region.

5. What is monkeypox and how is it transmitted? Learn more about monkeypox, a disease that has caused concern around the world.

6. Uber announces payments via Pix throughout Brazil; learn to use. Uber has been testing payments via Pix since the end of last year and is now making the feature available throughout Brazil.

7. Odyssey Neo G9: 49-inch gaming monitor is launched for R$13,600. The product 240 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, 49 inches and more; check the specs.

8. Revenue opened consultation on the 1st batch of IR 2022 refund yesterday (24). In the 1st batch of IR 2022 refund, elderly taxpayers, with disabilities or serious illnesses and teachers were covered.

9. Windows 11 will allow you to quickly restore apps when switching PCs. The new feature in Windows 11, announced by Microsoft at Build 2022, will allow apps to be restored through the official Windows store.

10. Why haven’t we cloned a human yet? Understand what are the ethical dilemmas involved in this process and what technological barriers we still need to overcome.