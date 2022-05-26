5 delicious fruits that will help you lower high triglycerides

Triglyceride is a fat molecule that can be found in the human bloodstream. It is generated when a person consumes large amounts of sugary foods, fats and alcohol. The problem lies in the accumulation of this substance, which has the capacity to cause injuries and lead to cardiovascular diseases.

To facilitate understanding, imagine that the body transforms excess calories from food into triglycerides, which are the aforementioned fat molecules.

As the body needs calories for energy, fat is burned. However, if the person does not stop ingesting caloric and fatty foods, the lipids in stock will never be used.

Altered triglycerides can cause some ills:

If triglyceride levels are too high, a person may end up suffering from:

Type 2 diabetes;

hypothyroidism;

Pancreatitis;

Metabolic disorders;

Obesity;

Hypertension;

Cardiovascular diseases.

To avoid all these situations, the ideal is to keep your weight under control, eat healthy foods and practice physical activities. What harms the patient the most are hypercaloric meals, such as the consumption of carbohydrates and fat. At this time, the question arises: what can I eat to lower the level of triglycerides in my body?

Discover the fruits that help control triglycerides:

There is no need to resort to super elaborate recipes to control the triglycerides in your body. There are fruits that can perform the function efficiently. Best of all, they are all quite simple and easy to find anywhere in the country.

In addition, just eat these fruit options in natura, at room temperature and with the skin (when possible, of course). In fact, it is recommended to consume it after meals or before them, as fruits can increase the glycemic index of your blood.