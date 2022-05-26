6 simple cares to prevent premature skin aging

They say that the first impression is the last one. If this is true, our skin it would be the first business card we hand out when someone meets us, which explains our concern for healthy, youthful-looking skin.

In addition to the various aesthetic procedures available in medical offices, there are some simple measures that we can adopt on a daily basis, which are capable of preventing premature aging of the skin and ensuring a good appearance.

Check out some of these options below:

1. Use sunscreen

Our body suffers a lot from the impacts of sun exposure, although we don’t get red skin very often. Therefore, the ideal is to use sunscreen every day, applied approximately every four hours and with a sun protection factor of at least 30.

2. Wash your face every day

To avoid accumulation of residues, it is important to wash your face every day, preferably with suitable dermocosmetic products. If you use make-up, you need to remove it first, with the help of a make-up remover or micellar solution.

3. Practice exercises

Performing physical activity daily improves blood circulationwhich contributes to a more toned and vibrant skin.

4. Avoid drinking to excess

Alcoholic beverages consumed in excess worsen the effects of aging, leaving the skin more dehydrated, thick and rough.

5, Eat well

Eating well, avoiding canned and industrialized products, helps to lessen the impacts of aging throughout the body, which also contributes to healthier and better looking skin. Mark consultation with a nutritionist to identify the best diet for you.

6. Quit smoking

Cigarettes (whatever their presentation) leads to a loss of tonicity, shine and collaborates with the increase of sagging and wrinkles.

It is very important to look for a dermatologist whenever you notice any strange changes, spots or marks on your skin.

In addition, this professional is the ideal person to help you maintain skin health, which is one of your most important organs for your self-esteem and public image.