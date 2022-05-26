9 technologies that marked the 90s

From the main game consoles until the first cell phones, the 90s were responsible for establishing the technological world we know today. It was only possible to send text messages and browse the internet due to advances at the time, where many of the concepts and tools we use were developed.

Check out 9 of the main technologies that emerged or reached their peak during the 90’s and are still remembered today, either for their influence in the industry or for the nostalgia of users at the time;

1. PlayStation

PlayStation 1

Launched in 1994 in Japan, the PlayStation was designed to be the CD version of the Super Nintendo (SNES). With the contract interrupted, however, the engineer handed the project over to Sony, marking his entry into the gaming market and the childhood of an entire generation with franchises such as Silent Hill, Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, Need for Speed ​​and Crash.

2. Super Nintendo (SNES)

SNES (Source: Nintendo/Reproduction)Source: Nintendo

THE Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) was released in 1990 in Japan with the intention of competing with the Sega Mega Drive. With 16 bits, it was the first console to bring the buttons on the edges (L and R) – a style adopted for the next few years – and better sound and graphic capabilities. The model arrived in Brazil in 1993 and became a success with the classics Super Mario World, Mario Kart and Donkey Kong.

3. Game Boy

Nintendo Game Boy (Source: Unsplash/Reproduction)Source: Unsplash

THE Game Boy by Nintendo was launched in 1989, but arrived in Brazil in the early 90s, becoming the consumer dream of all children at the time. Some of the top games on the device were Tetris, Castlevania: The Adventure, Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

4. Tamagotchi

Tamagotchi (Source: Unsplash/Reproduction)Source: Unsplash

THE Tamagotchi was released in 1996 by Bandai, and quickly spread in the west, becoming a fever among Brazilians. With various looks and sizes, the famous “virtual pet” required basic care such as receiving affection, being fed and bathing.

Its keyring format allowed children to always have it close by, which made a big difference. Unlike a game in which the character dies, but can come back, if the Tamagotchi pet was not well taken care of, it would die for good, requiring more attention from the user.

5. Discman

Sony Discman (Source: Pitchfork/Reproduction)Source: Pitchfork

THE Discman emerged in the 1980s, but only reached its peak in the next decade. The success was absolute until the arrival of the MP3, selling millions of copies around the world. The mobile CD player had its limitations, such as having to choose very well what to listen to and which albums to take before leaving home, but this technology was responsible for establishing the way we consume music.

6. Flip Mobile

Before the Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Rarz era, “foldable” phones were like that.Source: Wikimedia Commons

THE Motorola StarTAC it was the first fully foldable device, in the “flip” model we know today. This design was replicated in other cell phones that marked generations, as was the case with the Motorola V3 in the 2000s. Nostalgia has led several brands to launch foldable models in recent years, including Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip line, sales success in 2021. .

7. Cell phone “brick”

Nokia 6110 (Source: Unsplash/Play)Source: Unsplash

Nokia also released its first bar cell phone in 1998. The model Nokia 6110 (same as the 6160, in the Brazilian version) was the best seller of the 90’s and was well known for the famous snake game. It would be the forerunner of the company’s “brick” series of devices, including the famous Nokia 3310, released in 2000.

8. Windows 95/98

(Source: Shenanigan87/Deviantart/Reproduction)Source: Deviantart

Two major Windows releases took place during the 1990s. Windows 95 is considered a watershed for the history of computing, for debuting concepts such as functional desktop, multitasking, Start button, toolbar and the possibility to minimize, maximize and close windows.

already the Windows 98, continuing the success of the previous version, was the first to plan a desktop designed for the final consumer, taking hundreds of people to stores on the day of its launch. One of the main innovations at the time was the integration of the internet into the system, through Internet Explorer.

9. Emergence of Linux

the operating system Linux was officially launched in 1991, with the intention of “belonging” to everyone, becoming essential in the world of programming. Collaboratively developed as free and open source software, its source code can be used, modified and distributed by anyone, as long as their licenses are respected.

In addition to revolutionizing the world of computing, Linux also served as a source for Android, the most used operating system in the world today.