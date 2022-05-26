Accurate renders show what the “iPhone 14 Pro” will look like

THE YouTuber Jon Prosser (from the channel Front Page Tech) released today, in his latest video, renders extremely detailed of the possible look of the future “iPhone 14 Pro”. Created in partnership with the artist Ian Zelbothe images are based on some of the most viewed rumors about the device’s design.

Most of the changes highlighted by the renders are concentrated on the front of the device, which, according to rumors, should gain a new cut in the style hole punch with two openings, retiring for good the good old notch. The edges, meanwhile, are smaller — making room for a slightly larger screen.

On the back, what stands out the most is, without a doubt, the device’s camera module, which is substantially larger (both in height and in width). This increase in size is directly related to the improvements expected for the sensors of the “iPhone 14 Pro”, which should have a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, capable of recording 8K videos.

Another change present in the models made by Zelbo are the more rounded edges — a direct side effect of the even larger cameras. It is important to note that, even with this correction, the sensor module is still not perfectly aligned with the edge of the iPhone, further highlighting its size.

All these minor tweaks aside, the “iPhone 14 Pro” retains a number of other design elements from the past generations, albeit slightly taller. Details such as the stainless steel sides and frosted glass back reappear, giving a familiar look.

Finally, the renders also include a version of the device in a purple color, normally seen only on “non-Pro” iPhone models. This time, however, the color appears in a very soft tone, matching the more “sober” style of professional models.

Did you like the look?

