Amazon Offers Giant Discount on Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory; more offers

Raju Singh 2 hours ago



Amazon is offering a huge discount on Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory and other games.

Take advantage of the following offers and don’t forget to check out the discounts Horizon Forbidden West in Submarino and Americanas too!

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Notice: the product for the quoted price (R$ 39) is sold by Amazon. If it is no longer at this low value, it means that the stock is out of stock and a marketplace product is being listed.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory PlayStation 4

BRL 39.00

R$ 279.90

in stock

8 new from BRL 39.00

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Also enjoy:

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection - PlayStation 5

BRL 119.01

R$ 249.90

in stock

19 new from BRL 126.14

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

PlayStation 5 console

BRL 4,499.00

in stock

11 new from BRL 4,499.00

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Madden NFL 21 - PlayStation 4

BRL 19.00

R$ 75.00

in stock

2 new from BRL 19.00

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Burnout Paradise Remastered Br, PlayStation 4

BRL 55.90

R$ 60.00

in stock

16 new from BRL 51.01

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Injustice 2 Legendary - PlayStation 4

BRL 99.90

in stock

10 new from BRL 88.90

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Far Cry 6 - Playstation 5

BRL 139.89

R$ 349.90

in stock

16 new from BRL 147.26

2 used from BRL 199.99

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Sackboy: A Great Adventure - PlayStation 4

BRL 149.90

R$ 299.90

in stock

13 new from BRL 174.99

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Dualsense Charging Dock - Standard - PlayStation 5

BRL 189.10

R$ 249.90

in stock

11 new from BRL 189.10

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Dualshock 4 Controller - PlayStation 4 - Black

BRL 259.90

R$ 289.00

in stock

24 new from BRL 266.66

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

DualSense Controller - White

BRL 349.90

R$ 469.90

in stock

32 new from BRL 397.61

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

Dualsense Controller - Nova Pink

BRL 349.90

R$ 499.90

in stock

8 new from BRL 349.90

as of 05/25/2022 18:07

Amazon.com.br

free shipping

