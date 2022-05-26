AMD confirms that the Ryzen 7000’s 5.5 GHz was reached without overclocking

Processor was working with stock settings

AMD unveiled its new generation of Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 processors during its presentation at Computex 2022. A small snippet with a 16-core CPU running Ghostwire: Tokyo clocked between 5.3 and 5.5 GHz It was presented. Now AMD ensures that the processor in question was running without any overclocking assistance.

Ryzen 7000 was working with factory settings

During an interview with PCWorld’s “The Full Nerd” show, Robert Hallock and Frank Azor, responsible for AMD’s gaming solutions and marketing, respectively, said that the 16-core CPU was a april prototype and was in one AMD reference motherboard.

Also, the Ryzen 7000 was being cooled by a 280mm AIO cooler, which helps any processor to reach higher frequencies. They reinforce that the CPU was running without overclocking, and that the frequencies presented are normal for the processor.

– Continues after advertising –

They explain that depending on the scene, most cores will work around 5.5 GHz and what clocks between 5.2 and 5.5 GHz on all 16 cores were common running Ghostwire: Tokyo. Along with the Ryzen 7000 CPU were two 16GB DDR5-6000 sticks in CL30.

Regarding the 170W presented after the reveal of the new processors, AMD representatives said that this is not the TDP of the 16-core Ryzen 7000 CPU, which was consuming 125W, but rather the maximum power delivery capacity of the new socket. AM5 LGA 1718. This guarantees scope for the CPU to reach such high frequencies on multiple cores.

Ryzen 7000 CPUs are planned for the last semester

Despite having revealed the new generation of Ryzen processors, little technical information, or even an initial lineup, was revealed. AMD promises twice as much L2 cache memory per core, up to 15% increase in single-thread, boost beyond 5GHz (as we’ve already seen).

– Continues after advertising –

The processors will have RDNA 2 integrated graphics, DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 memory controllers, all on a new 6nm I/O Die. The Zen 4-based cores are on chiplets manufactured in 5nm.

The first Ryzen 7000 processors are expected to arrive in the spring, between September 22nd and December 21st.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz