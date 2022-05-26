Anvisa asks for the use of a mask to delay the arrival of smallpox from monkeys – Revista Galileu

+



Monkeypox cases on the rise outside Africa; Brazil prepares itself against the pathology (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Faced with the increase in the number of monkeypox cases, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued a note reinforcing the need to adopt “non-pharmacological” measures, such as physical distancing, use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, in airports and aircraft, to delay the entry of the virus in Brazil.

Monkeypox is a little-known disease because the incidence is highest in Africa. To date, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) there are 131 confirmed cases of monkeypox, recorded outside the African continent, and 106 other suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7.

“Anvisa remains alert and vigilant regarding the national and international epidemiological scenario, monitoring the available data and the evolution of the disease, so that it can adjust health measures in due course, if necessary to protect the health of the population”, he says. the note released on Monday, 23.

know more

According to the agency, these recommendations protect not only against smallpox and Covid-19, but also against many infectious diseases.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases. “, reiterates Anvisa.

Faced with the situation, the Ministry of Health created a situation room to monitor the monkeypox scenario in Brazil. The measure, announced by the ministry, aims to develop an action plan for the tracking of suspected cases and the definition of clinical and laboratory diagnosis for the disease.

“So far, there is no notification of suspected cases of the disease in the country,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The folder says that it forwarded to the states a risk statement about the pathology, with guidelines for health professionals and information available so far about the disease.

know more