Anvisa expands the use of remdesivir in cases of covid-19

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved a new indication of the drug Veklury, whose active substance is remdesivir, for the treatment of covid-19. The measure was approved on the 23rd and released today in the site of the institution. The drug can be used in adult patients who “do not need supplemental oxygen administration and who are at increased risk of progressing to a severe case” of the disease.

“Remdesivir is an injectable antiviral produced in the form of a powder for dilution, in vials of 100 mg. The substance prevents the replication of the virus in the body, reducing the infection process”, says the note from Anvisa. According to the agency, the company Gilead Sciences Farmacêutica do Brasil presented clinical data that demonstrated the efficacy and safety of the drug for this purpose.

Previously, remdesivir had a therapeutic indication in Brazil for the treatment of covid-19 only in adult and adolescent patients with pneumonia who need oxygen. With the new indication, use of the medication should be started as soon as possible after diagnosis and within seven days of the onset of symptoms.

The treatment lasts for a total of three days. Anvisa’s recommendation is that a single dose of 200 mg of remdesivir be administered by intravenous infusion on the first day. In the following days, the administration of a daily dose of 100 mg, with the same procedure.

Anvisa also recommends that the same safety conditions be followed for the use of the drug in an outpatient setting, such as performing liver and kidney laboratory tests in all patients before starting treatment.