authorities call for attention to signs in the genital area

Amid the monkeypox outbreak, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging people to be on the lookout for skin rashes, particularly in the “genital or perianal area.” And even if you don’t believe that “there is a great risk” of contracting the disease, consult a doctor.

The guidance is based on current cases, where several patients developed rashes in the genital area that were mistaken for a sexually transmitted disease.

Credit: Reproduction/Centers for Disease Control and PreventionAmid monkeypox outbreak, CDC urges people to pay attention to genital area

The location of the blisters in this region is, by the way, an apparent change in the pattern of the main symptom of the disease. In cases prior to the outbreak, the blisters appeared more spread throughout the body, but now they seem to be more concentrated in one region of the body.

“We have [agora] a higher proportion of cases where rashes may start more locally and stay more local, possibly because of the nature of the contact. We are seeing more cases where the rash starts in the genital area – which is not new, it always has been – and more often they tend to stay there,” said the smallpox secretary at the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Program. ), Rosamund Lewis.

Credit: Reproduction/Dermatology Advisor Rash is the main feature of monkeypox

How is it transmitted?

Experts point out that although it is not a sexually transmitted disease, monkeypox can be transmitted through sexual contact, given the proximity to the infected person. The same can happen with the flu or cold, for example.

The cases of monkeypox that have surpassed 100 in the world are surprising because the disease has been registered in countries where it is not considered endemic.

In recent years, cases have mainly been concentrated in Congo — which typically reports thousands of monkeypox infections a year — and Nigeria, where there have been 200 confirmed cases and 500 reported since 2017, according to the WHO.

What is monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection, a relative of smallpox that was eradicated in 1980.

According to the UK public health system (NHS), the illness usually lasts for two to four weeks and the person recovers.

Symptoms

Symptoms can appear five to 21 days after infection.

It usually starts with flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches, headache, and chills, as well as swollen lymph nodes. Afterwards, the infection progresses and a rash begins to appear that spreads to the face and body.