BioShock: The Collection is the free game on the Epic Games Store this week

Collection features BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

THE Epic Games Store is performing its mega promotion until the 16th of June and promised a great game per week available for free on its platform, the free game on Epic Games this time it’s the Bioshock The Collection and is now available to be redeemed for free in your store, the game is a collection with three games from the franchise Bishockincluding BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Editionthe title was developed and published by 2K Games, the collection was released in 2016.

INSERT can be redeemed for free directly on the Epic Games Store or through the platform’s application, users will be able to get the game until next Thursday, June 2 at 12:00 pm Brasília time. Once registered in your account, you will have full access to the game.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD BIOSHOCK THE COLLECTION FOR FREE FROM THE EPIC GAMES STORE

Enter the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning series of BioShock with BioShock: The Collection. Travel to the cities of rapture and columbia in BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, including all additional single player content. Fight for your life and outthink your enemies, whether under the waves or above the clouds.

BioShock Remastered: Explore the sunken city of Rapture, a haven for society’s greatest minds who have fallen into a dystopian nightmare created by one man’s arrogance.

See Rapture through the eyes of Subject Delta, a fearsome prototype Big Daddy on a life-or-death mission to rescue his lost Little Sister. BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: Booker DeWitt, a private detective indebted to the wrong people, must fulfill an impossible task: go to a flying city above the clouds and rescue a mysterious woman named Elizabeth.

Did you like the free game of the week on Epic Games Store? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Epic Games Store