Brazil is the eighth country in the world in use of the console

The PlayStation 4’s life cycle appears to be far from over. Whether due to the lack of PS5 units on the market, or the high price, many people still follow “in the past generation”. Like, for example, in Brazil. Brazilians represent the eighth market in use of the PS4 (data from March 2022), but they do not even appear in the Top 11 of the PlayStation 5.

The information was disclosed by Sony itself in a business presentation that is on the Internet and brings several very relevant details about the company’s performance and its plans for the future. In a slide detailing China’s unprecedented demand for the PS5, the company shows global console usage rankings.

In the “Top 8” of the PS4, Brazil only appears behind Spain (7th), Italy (6th), France (5th), United Kingdom (4th), Germany (3rd), Japan (2nd) and USA (1st). Incidentally, these last four also dominate the PS5’s “Top 11” table — although the UK is in 2nd, Japan in 3rd and Germany in 4th.

And those who believe that it is only in Brazil that the PlayStation 4 is successful are wrong. Also according to data released by Sony, the console represents about two-thirds of the money raised on the PlayStation Store and the PS Plus subscriber base at the moment. The PS4’s presence globally remains very strong.

PS4 didn’t sell as fast as the PS5

In the same presentation, Sony reported that the PlayStation 5 has been selling like water in the US. When studying three different batches of PS4 and PS5 offered for sale in large chain stores in the country, a year after the devices were launched, it was observed that the new generation console sold 80 thousand units in about 82 minutes – an average of almost a thousand per minute. On the other hand, for the oldest video game to reach that number, it took nine days (six units sold per minute). Understand everything here!