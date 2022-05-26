Campinas summons 58 approved in contests and selections of the city hall in the areas of health, education and administration | Contests and jobs in Campinas and region

The City Hall of Campinas (SP) released this Wednesday (25) the list with 58 names of those approved in public tenders and selection processes summoned to assume the positions in the areas of health, education and administration. Among those called are doctors and teachers.

These are professionals who participated in nine public notices, in 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Those called with a name on the list must go to the Municipal Palace on the day May 30th for the vacancy filling meeting. The address is Avenida Anchieta, 200, downtown. The schedules for each position should be checked in this Wednesday’s edition of the Official Gazette.

List of invited positions

Notice 3/2016

educational director

school organization agent

science teacher

Physical education teacher

Arts Teacher

History teacher

english teacher

Notice 4/2016

speech therapist

social worker

Occupational Therapist

Notice 5/2016

city ​​attorney

Notice 1/2019

kindergarten teacher

Notice 4/2019

Psychologist

Dentist

oral health assistant

Notice 6/2019

tax tax agent

Notice 8/2019

IT analyst

Notice 1/2021

nursing technician

Notice 1/2022

Psychiatric doctor

General doctor

Pediatrician

Doctor gynecology and obstetrics

Professionals, or their attorneys, must appear on the date indicated for the meeting with an original identity document (RG). Changing the time will not be allowed. Candidates are recommended to wear a mask and alcohol gel. The presence of companions is not allowed.

“If any candidate shows flu-like symptoms on the date of the meeting, we recommend that they send a proxy to represent them, in order to guarantee the safety of everyone in the face of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus”, informed the prefecture.

Anyone who has any questions can contact the Contests, Recruitment and Selection Coordination by e-mail. [email protected]meadows.sp.gov.br. Questions should be submitted at least one business day before the meeting, so that the area has enough time to respond.