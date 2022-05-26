Check out 6 foods that help increase the body’s immunity

Our immune system Its main function is to protect the body against the attack of viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms. Every day, our defense cells work hard so that these intruders don’t harm the body’s functionality.

When we talk about boosting the body’s immunity, this means ensuring that you get the nutrients you need for your immune system to function properly. It is not correct to imagine, for example, that a certain food will protect us against a virus or flu, because that is not how things work.

Nutritionist Hortência Kettelen Souza Luz talked to Tudo Bahia about this issue. Graduated in Nutrition from the Federal University of Goiás and doing a residency in Intensive Care, Hortência listed some foods that can be considered capable of increasing our immunity:

Strawberry; Orange; Broccoli; seeds; Dry fruits; Fish.

She explains that all these products are nutrient richthat is, in essential vitamins and minerals, which collaborate with the proper functioning of the human body’s defense system.

In addition to having a balanced diet and rich in products from the garden, it is important to consume plenty of water throughout the day and adopt healthy lifestyle habits, such as sleeping well, practicing physical activities, meditating, maintaining good interpersonal relationships and abandoning harmful habits, such as smoking and consuming alcoholic beverages.

If you want to have a diet that is specific to your body and that takes into account your food preferences and lifestyle habits, make an appointment with a good nutritionist. And also remember that another way to strengthen the immune system is to keep your vaccination book up to date.