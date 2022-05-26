Covid-19 cases in Foz total 574 in the week; a woman died – H2FOZ

There are 433 people with determination of home isolation, shows epidemiological bulletin.

This Wednesday’s epidemiological bulletin, 25, presents 574 new cases of covid-19 and one death, in a week. The number of infections is almost similar to the previous weekly report of May 18, when there were 557 occurrences.

According to the Municipal News Agency (AMN), the death of the week is a 90-year-old woman. In the pandemic, Foz do Iguaçu adds up to a total of 1,267 lives lost to the disease.

This Wednesday’s bulletin shows that, of the 574 new positive diagnoses, 333 are women and 241 men. Infected people are aged between 5 months and 90 years.

“Among them, 433 are in home isolation, 140 have ended the period of home isolation and one is hospitalized”, reports the AMN. Since March 2020, the date of the first case, the city has had 76,295 infections with the new coronavirus.

The cases of covid-19, by epidemiological week, are as follows

: epidemiological week 20, bulletin of May 25

epidemiological week 20, bulletin of May 25 : 574 new cases; epidemiological week 19, bulletin of May 18

epidemiological week 19, bulletin of May 18 : 557; epidemiological week 18, bulletin of May 11

epidemiological week 18, bulletin of May 11 : 303; epidemiological week 17, bulletin of 4 May

epidemiological week 17, bulletin of 4 May : 217; epidemiological week 16, bulletin of April 27

epidemiological week 16, bulletin of April 27 : 220; andepidemiological week 15, April 20 bulletin

: 138.

* Source: Covid-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, from the Epidemiological Surveillance of Foz do Iguaçu.

