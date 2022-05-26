D-day of vaccination against flu and measles takes place on Saturday (28), in Piracicaba

The City of Piracicaba, through the Municipal Health Department, holds another D-Day of vaccination against flu and measles on Saturday, May 28. There will be seven health units with immunizing agents available, from 8 am to 4 pm, for the public covered by vaccination campaigns.

It is not necessary to make an appointment for D-Day. The health units participating in Saturday’s action are UBS Centro, CRAB Vila Rezende, UBS Alvorada, CRAB Mário Dedini, CRAB Vila Cristina, UBS Caxambu and CRAB Villa Sonia. (Check addresses below).

On weekdays, the vaccine is also administered without an appointment at CRABs (except CRAB Paulista) and UBSs, from 8 am to 3 pm, and at PSFs, from 8 am to 4 pm.

THE FLU – The groups covered by influenza vaccination are elderly people aged 60 years or older; children from six months to under five years old; health professionals and pregnant and postpartum women (women who gave birth within 45 days); teachers from public and private networks; disabled people; people with comorbidities and indigenous people; truck drivers; workers in collective urban and long-distance passenger road transport; port workers; security and rescue forces; armed forces and officials of the prison system, in addition to the population deprived of liberty.

MEASLES – The measles vaccination campaign includes all children aged six months to under five years of age. Health professionals can also receive the measles vaccine to update the vaccination card.

DOCUMENTS – All groups must present identification to take the vaccine. Professionals must also present a document proving the category, such as a work card, pay stub, badge, among others.

Teachers must present a school badge or pay stub. People with comorbidities must present any proof that they belong to one of the risk groups described below: exams, prescriptions, medical report, medical prescription, etc. Persons with disabilities will be considered according to the self-declaration, according to the groups also described below.

For children and health professionals, it is also necessary to present the vaccination card, since these two groups also participate in the measles vaccination campaign – vaccine administered at the same places and times mentioned above.

ADRESSES – Check below the addresses of the health units participating in this Saturday’s D-Day:

UBS Center: Avenida França, 227

CRAB Vila Rezende: Rua Santo Estevão, 394

UBS Alvorada: Rua Sérgio Cardoso, 185

CRAB Mário Dedini: Rua Nadir Heraldo Stela, 137

CRAB Vila Cristina: Avenida Raposo Tavares, 1851

UBS Caxambu: Rua Eng. Agronomist Romano Coury, 513 (corner with Rua Henrique Rochelle)

CRAB Vila Sônia: Rua João Zem, 751

Check below the health conditions considered for the group of people with comorbidities:

– Chronic respiratory disease (asthma with inhaled or systemic corticosteroid use (moderate or severe); chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); bronchiectasis; cystic fibrosis; interstitial lung disease; bronchopulmonary dysplasia; pulmonary arterial hypertension; children with chronic lung disease prematurity);

– Chronic heart disease (congenital heart disease; systemic arterial hypertension with comorbidity; ischemic heart disease; heart failure);

– Chronic kidney disease (stages 3, 4 and 5 kidney disease; nephrotic syndrome; dialysis patient);

– Chronic liver disease (biliary atresia; chronic hepatitis; cirrhosis)

– Chronic neurological disease (conditions in which respiratory function may be compromised by neurological disease; consider the individual clinical needs of patients including: stroke, individuals with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and similar conditions; hereditary and degenerative diseases of the nervous or muscular system; severe neurological impairment);

– Type I and Type II Diabetes Mellitus on medication

– Immunosuppression (congenital or acquired immunodeficiency Immunosuppression due to diseases or medications);

– Grade III obesity

– Solid organ or bone marrow transplants

– Patients with trisomies (Down Syndrome, Klinefelter Syndrome, Wakany Syndrome, among others)

Check below the conditions considered for the group of people with disabilities:

– Motor limitation that causes great difficulty or inability to walk or climb stairs;

– Individuals with great difficulty or inability to hear even with the use of a hearing aid;

– Individuals with great difficulty or inability to see even with the use of glasses;

– Individuals with a permanent intellectual disability that limits their usual activities, such as working, going to school, playing, etc.