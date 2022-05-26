Dead Space, is that you? The Callisto Protocol reveals new footage of its space terror

The game promises many scares and bizarre creatures in a claustrophobic space prison

Developed by part of the creative team responsible for creating the series dead space, The Callisto Protocol has gained a new round of official images that are very reminiscent of the previous game of its creators. Taken from the latest issue of the magazine Game Informer, they reveal beautiful and frightening graphics, with a generous amount of deformed creatures.

According to Twitter user @Okami13_the Striking Distance developer team assured the publication that The game will be released for both current and previous generation consoles.. The company continues to work with the intention of bringing the game to stores in 2022 and promises a combat system based on both ranged combat and melee attacks.

The Callisto Protocol’s similarities don’t stop at its space horror setting: the game also promises a system where limbs of enemies are severed and being able to use indicators on the character’s clothing to show their current energy. However, there will be some notable differences, including protagonist Jacob’s ability to use “GRP skills” to attract and use items from the environment.

The Callisto Protocol shares the PUBG universe

Although it seems to have little to do with PUGB: Battlegroundsthe Striking Distance ensures that the game shares the same universe as Battle Royale. However, The Callisto Protocol happens much later of his “older brother”, which makes it difficult to find similarities between the scenarios and themes of the games.

Who runs the new project is Glen Schofieldwho, before joining the developer, commanded the Visceral Games (dead space) and the Sledgehammer Games (Call of Duty). The game will be distributed by Kraftona company in the process of expansion that recently announced investments in the metaverse and in technologies such as NFTs.

– Continues after advertising –

Although it has already been on the cover of Game Informer, So far The Callisto Protocol remains without a release date and keeps many details of its plot a secret. However, this may soon change, as the game is a strong contender to gain prominence at future events such as Summer Game Fest 2022 or the joint submission of the Xbox with the Bethesda.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.