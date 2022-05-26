Dengue is the second leading cause of hospitalization of patients in RN in May | large northern river

With 145 hospitalization requests registered between May 1 and last Monday (23), dengue overcame diseases such as myocardial infarction and stroke and became the second leading cause of bed occupancy in the network. public health system in Rio Grande do Norte.

The data are from the State Department of Public Health. Pneumonia alone caused more hospitalization requests in the 23-day period.

In 36 cases, dengue patients had hemorrhagic fever. Since the 1st, the state has registered requests for hospitalization for the disease every day. The largest volume occurred on May 10 – when beds were requested for 13 patients.

Almost 59% of requests were registered in the metropolitan region of Natal. There were 85 in all. The second region with the most cases was João Câmara, with 17 requests.

Bed requests for dengue patients in May Data from May 1st to 23rd in Rio Grande do Norte Source: Sesap

THE g1 asked Sesap for hospitalization data for the previous months, but did not receive the numbers until the last update of this article.

According to the epidemiological bulletin released by Sesap this Tuesday (24), until May 14, the state recorded 14,860 probable cases of dengue, 4,563 probable cases of chikungunya and 1,008 probable cases of Zika virus infection in 2022.

The comparison with the previous year shows the growth in the number of cases. In 2021, considering the same period, the state recorded just over 900 cases of dengue, 1,738 probable cases of chikungunya and less than 100 cases of zika.

The increase in cases generated capacity for health units in Natal.

On May 20, the state government issued a decree that made an emergency situation official due to the dengue epidemic in Rio Grande do Norte.

“The measure was discussed with municipal managers and representatives of the Public Ministry as a way to make measures to combat the disease in the state viable. One of them will be the creation of a committee to guide municipalities on the adoption of the contingency plan prepared by Sesap”, said Sesap.

Sesap reinforced the need to expand care with the proliferation of Aedes aegypti, such as keeping backyards free from possible mosquito breeding sites, cleaning their animals’ water bowls and reservoirs, not putting garbage in vacant lots, keeping water tanks always covered and take care of any place that can accumulate standing water.

In addition to care, the government recommends that the population receive a visit from the endemic agent. The state decree authorizes the entry of servers into closed or abandoned buildings, to carry out the work of preventing and combating the mosquito.