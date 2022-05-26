Dino Crisis may arrive at the service

The PS Plus Deluxe classics catalog may receive another “gem” from the PS1. Dino Crisis, Capcom’s dinosaur survival horror, is featured on the Hong Kong PSN page, which promotes the service’s remodel. After netizens saw the banner, the expectation for the title’s arrival took shape.

Whether in the comments of our publications or on Sony’s networks, players have shown that they missed the game in the list released after the debut of the news in Asia. As pulbisher has promised to expand the library over the months, Regina may appear soon.

The protagonist prints the “Classics Catalog” sector of the PS Plus in the PS Store in Hong Kong. Next to her, Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West highlights “Game Trials”. Look:

I logged into PSN from Hong Kong and I can confirm that this is real. However, Dino Crisis is not available for download or purchase yet.

Talking about the PS Plus classics, it’s worth noting that if Dino Crisis arrives on the service, it will depend on Capcom itself on the availability of the trophy system — this, in Sony’s words.

Regina's tries to escape a dinosaur in Dino Crisis

PS Plus classics run fine on PS5, but could be better

Both NTSC and PAL versions of PS Plus Classics were provided as options in the PS Plus Classics catalog, something that made a noticeable difference in the performance of these games on PS5. Games could be in better quality. Look!

