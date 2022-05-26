Doctors explain the new smallpox



Infectologist Ana Carolina D’Ettorres clarifies that it is not the monkey that transmits smallpox



| Photo: Fábio Nunes – 03/11/2021















After the world faces the coronavirus pandemic, another disease has worried health bodies. It is the simian smallpox, also known as “monkey pox”, which has spread rapidly, mainly in Europe, in recent days.

Discovered for the first time in 1958, the virus, according to experts, rarely infects humans, which has worried scientists after the confirmation of 120 cases in 15 countries around the world, including Argentina.

The main reason is that the infection has occurred in patients who have not had contact with regions where the disease is spread, such as West and Central Africa.

Infectologist Marina Dias highlights that this smallpox is different from human smallpox, eradicated in the 1980s. “It is not a return of smallpox, but an outbreak of another smallpox, which already existed”.

The specialist explains that the disease is less lethal than smallpox, whose death rate was close to 30%.

“In this type of smallpox, the lethality is less than 10%”, he adds.

Experts say that there is no specific immunizer for this disease. However, the smallpox vaccine that affects humans was 85% effective against monkeypox.

For infectious disease specialist Ana Carolina D’Ettorres, the new cases serve as a warning. “We are still living in a pandemic, so there is always concern when a new virus appears or one that has not circulated for a long time. Our population is not immunized against this smallpox”.

Infectologist Martina Zanotti clarifies that, despite the name, it is not the monkey that transmits it.

“It’s called that because it was initially identified in monkeys. It is important to make this clear so that there is no crime against animals”.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued a note reinforcing the need to adopt measures such as distancing, use of masks and hand hygiene in airports and aircraft, to delay the entry of the virus in Brazil.

STAY IN

What is

It is a sylvatic zoonosis, that is, a virus that infects monkeys, but which incidentally can contaminate humans – which usually occurs in forested regions of Central and West Africa.

The disease is caused by the simian smallpox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family.

main symptoms

Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Monkeypox has skin lesions that are similar to chickenpox or syphilis. They first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals.

forms of contagion

The source of infection in the reported cases has not yet been confirmed by the World Health Organization.

In general, apepox can be spread through contact with droplets exhaled by an infected person (human or animal) or through contact with skin lesions caused by the disease or contaminated objects.

Vaccine

Historically, vaccination against smallpox has been shown to be protective against this smallpox. Although a vaccine and a specific treatment were approved for the disease in 2019 and 2022, these measures are not yet widely available.

Prevention

Travelers from endemic countries should avoid contact with sick animals (dead or alive).

Avoid contact with infected people and adopt measures such as distancing, use of masks and hand hygiene in airports and aircraft, to delay the entry of the virus in Brazil.

Source: Instituto Butantan and Anvisa.



















