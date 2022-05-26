Fragments of the planet Mercury may be hidden on Earth – Science

Mercury does not make sense. It’s a bizarre piece of rock, with a composition quite different from its neighboring planets.

“It’s very dense,” said David Rothery, a planetary scientist at the Open University, in England.

Most of the planet, closest to the sun, is occupied by its core. Mercury does not have a thick mantle like the Earth, and no one is quite sure why. One possibility is that the planet was much larger – perhaps twice its current size or even more. Billions of years ago, this proto-Mercury, or super-Mercury, may have been hit by a large object, which ripped off its outer layers and left behind the rest we see.

While this is a good idea, there has never been direct evidence for this hypothesis. But some researchers think they’ve found something. In the paper presented at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Houstonin March, Camille Cartier, planetary scientist at the University of Lorraine, in France, and colleagues said pieces of this proto-Mercury may be hidden in museums and other meteorite collections. Studying them can unlock the planet’s mysteries.

“We don’t have any samples of Mercury” at the moment, Cartier said. Getting such samples “would be a small revolution” in understanding the natural history of the smallest planet in the solar system.

According to the Meteoritic Society, around 70,000 meteorites have been collected around the world, in places as remote as the Sahara and the antarctica, and today they are in museums and other collections. Most are asteroids ejected from the belt between Mars and Jupitermore than five hundred come from Moon. More than three hundred are from Mars.

Notably absent from these documented space rocks are confirmed meteorites from our solar system’s innermost planets, Venus and Mercury. The main hypothesis is that it would be difficult, though not impossible, for debris closer to the Sun and its gravity to reach farther into the solar system.

In a small number of meteorite collections is a rare type of space rock called aubrite. Named after the village of Aubres, France, where the first meteorite of its kind was found in 1836, aubrites are pale in color and contain small amounts of metal. They are poor in oxygen and appear to have formed in an ocean of magma. About eighty aubrite meteorites have been found on Earth.

For these reasons, they seem to match scientific models of conditions on the planet Mercury in the early days of the solar system. “We often say that aubrites are very good analogues for Mercury,” Cartier said.

But scientists don’t go so far as to say that the aubrites are actually pieces of Mercury. Klaus Keil, a scientist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa who died in February, argued in 2010 that aubrites were more likely to have originated from other types of asteroids than ejected from Mercury — and some scientists point to a cluster of asteroids. of the belt called E-type asteroids. Among their evidence were signs that aubrites had been hit by the solar wind – something that Mercury’s magnetic field should have been shielded from.

Cartier, however, has another idea. What if the aubrites originally came from Mercury?

Following the hypothesis that a sizable object collided with a younger Mercury, Cartier said that a large amount of material would have been thrown into space, about a third of the planet’s mass. A small amount of this debris would have been pushed by the solar wind into what is now the asteroid belt, forming E-type asteroids.

There, the asteroids would have remained there for billions of years, occasionally colliding and continually being hit by the solar wind, which would explain the solar wind fingerprint on the aubrites. But over time, she suggested, some pieces were pushed towards Earth and fell to our planet as aubritic meteorites.

The low levels of nickel and cobalt found in aubrites match what we would expect from proto-Mercury, says Cartier, with data from Messenger, a spacecraft from NASA which orbited Mercury from 2011 to 2015, pointing out similarities between the composition of Mercury and the aubrites.

“I think the aubrites are the most superficial portions of the mantle of a huge proto-Mercury,” said Cartier. “This may explain the origin of Mercury.”

If true, it would mean that we have pieces of Mercury – albeit a much older version of the planet – hidden in drawers and shop windows for over 150 years.

“It would be fantastic,” said Sara Russell, a meteorite expert at the Natural History Museum in London, who was not involved in Cartier’s work. The museum has ten aubrites in its collection.

Other experts have reservations about the hypothesis.

Jean-Alix Barrat, a geochemist at the University of Brittany in France and one of the few aubrite experts in the world, doesn’t believe there is enough aubritic material in meteorite collections to find out if their contents match super-Mercury models.

“The authors are a little too optimistic,” he said. “The data they are using is not enough to validate their conclusions.”

In response, Cartier said she removed potential contaminating rocks from her aubrite samples and obtained representative levels of nickel and cobalt which she was “confident” were correct.

Jonti Horner, an asteroid dynamics expert at the University of Southern Queensland in Australia, wasn’t sure whether material from Mercury could enter a stable orbit in the asteroid belt and reach Earth billions of years later. “To me, it just doesn’t make sense from a dynamics point of view,” he said.

Christopher Spalding, an expert on planet formation at Princeton University and a co-author of the Cartier study, says his model shows that the solar wind can push material from Mercury enough to bind it to E-type asteroids.

“The young sun was highly magnetic and spun fast,” he said, turning the solar wind into a “whirlpool” that may have sent pieces of Mercury into the asteroid belt. Another possibility, yet to be modeled, is that the gravitational weights of Venus and Earth scattered the materials away before some returned to our planet.

Cartier’s proposal may soon be tested. A European-Japanese space mission called BepiColombo is on its way to orbit Mercury in December 2025. Cartier presented his idea to a group of scientists at BepiColombo in early May.

“I was impressed,” said Rothery, a member of the scientific team at BepiColombo. He said his mission could look for evidence of nickel on Mercury’s surface that could link the planet more conclusively to the collected aubrites.

It won’t be “simple,” he notes, as Mercury’s surface today is just a distant reminder of what was once proto-Mercury. But he said the results “would help feed the model.”

Willy Benz, an astrophysicist at the University of Bern in Switzerlandwho was the first to propose the idea of ​​a proto-Mercury, says that if aubrites did indeed come from Mercury, they would reinforce evidence of an active and violent early solar system.

“This goes to show that giant impacts are quite common,” he said, and “play an important role in shaping the architectures of planetary systems.”

Cartier is further testing his ideas by melting some aubrite samples under high pressure. If these experiments and the BepiColombo data support his hypothesis, aubrites could be promoted from an oddity in our meteorite collections to some of the most remarkable meteorites ever collected: chunks of the innermost world of the solar system. / TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU