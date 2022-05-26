Galaxy A73 5G: Samsung middleman wants to conquer for the 108 MP camera | analyze

The Galaxy A73 is Samsung’s most advanced mid-ranger to hit the Brazilian market in the first half of 2022 and also the first in the lineup to boast a 108 MP camera. Has much changed compared to the predecessor? Let’s find out.

On the outside, it looks like nothing has changed. The design is the same as before, but the new one is more compact and thin. The A73 is still a plastic phone with a matte finish on the back. To differentiate from the predecessor, Samsung brought the novelty in new color options such as gray and green. IP67 certification is still present to ensure water resistance, but the P2 connector has been abolished.

The screen has evolved to 120 Hz to ensure greater fluidity. The brightness is strong, the colors vibrant and the viewing angle is wide. The sound part is on account of two speakers that ensure powerful stereo sound, but the treble is strident when the volume is at maximum and end up overlapping the mids. With lower volume you will have a good multimedia experience.