Galaxy A73 5G: Samsung middleman wants to conquer for the 108 MP camera | analyze

The Galaxy A73 is Samsung’s most advanced mid-ranger to hit the Brazilian market in the first half of 2022 and also the first in the lineup to boast a 108 MP camera. Has much changed compared to the predecessor? Let’s find out.
On the outside, it looks like nothing has changed. The design is the same as before, but the new one is more compact and thin. The A73 is still a plastic phone with a matte finish on the back. To differentiate from the predecessor, Samsung brought the novelty in new color options such as gray and green. IP67 certification is still present to ensure water resistance, but the P2 connector has been abolished.
The screen has evolved to 120 Hz to ensure greater fluidity. The brightness is strong, the colors vibrant and the viewing angle is wide. The sound part is on account of two speakers that ensure powerful stereo sound, but the treble is strident when the volume is at maximum and end up overlapping the mids. With lower volume you will have a good multimedia experience.
Performance is on account of the Snapdragon 778G combined with 8 GB of RAM. This combination guarantees good performance and was more agile than its predecessor in our multitasking-focused speed test. The A73 is also a good gaming phone and runs the heaviest games at maximum without stuttering.
The 5,000 mAh battery yielded a little less in our battery test, but as the screen now comes at 120 Hz by default it’s normal to expect autonomy to be compromised. Still, the A73 manages to spend all day away from power outlets. The biggest disappointment is for the charger which is now 15W and takes 2 hours to recharge the battery.
The 108 MP camera records sharper photos than before, but the hardware is not able to exploit its full potential. The other cameras are the same as other Samsung intermediaries and the telephoto lens was replaced by a blur lens. Overall, the A73 takes good photos in any situation and the camcorder does its job well, despite not recording in 4K at 60 fps.
The Galaxy A73 5G was launched in April 2022 in Brazil by BRL 3,799. Below you will find his best deals: