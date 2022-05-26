Galaxy: how to put extra password in banking app on Samsung mobile | Cell

Samsung’s Galaxy phones have an important resource in the face of the increase in smartphone thefts in metropolitan areas. In the following lines, learn how to use Secure Folder to put an extra password in the applications of banks and other companies that handle financial transactions. The Secure Folder space is private and encrypted inside the smartphone, in order to save information and applications away from malicious third-party access. Find out how to configure Secure Folder and also how to add extra password to banking apps in the following tutorial.

Although the feature is on most devices of the brand, some simpler Galaxy may not have Secure Folder. It was first implemented by Samsung in 2016 on the Galaxy Note 7. The cell phone used in the tutorial below was a Samsung Galaxy S10E with Android 12 system and One UI 4.1 interface.

The Safe Folder adds an extra layer of protection, even if the device is stolen with the screen unlocked

Step 1. Secure Folder can be located as a system application. As for configuring it, there are two ways: the easiest is via the shortcut in the control center. Just pull the bar down and keep your finger on the “Secure Folder” icon.

Location of Secure Folder and settings shortcut

The second method is through the device settings. When accessing them, search for “Biometrics & Security” and then tap “Secure Folder”.

Secure Folder Settings.

Step 2. It is necessary for the user to create or access his Samsung account. Select one of the blocking options to enter the settings. This option can be changed later.

Step 3. Go to “Block Type” and select an option. Biometrics are usually enough. When enabling the item “Fingerprints”, the Secure Folder will recognize the fingerprints already registered on the cell phone. It is also necessary to register an unlock code in case the biometrics does not work properly.

Setting the type of unlock used in Secure Folder.

Step 4. If the user wants to add an extra layer of protection, just activate the “Dedicated Fingerprint”. Under “Selected Fingerprint”, choose which of the fingerprints will be dedicated to the Secure Folder. It is also possible to register a new fingerprint. Fingerprint access is for opening the Secure Folder app, accessing included apps, or accessing the folder from the locked screen.

You can check which finger is associated with which name by tapping "Check Added Fingerprints".

How to protect banking apps in Secure Folder

The first thing to say is that Secure Folder does not copy the information of applications that will be added to the protected area. In practice, the user will be installing a second app on the smartphone. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to your bank’s procedures to take login, password, etc. for this new environment. Keep in mind that you will need to log in to all of them again.

Add applications to the Safe Folder

Step 1. Tap the “+” sign at the top area of ​​the screen. You will be offered the options to install the app from the Play Store or the Galaxy Store, and a list of apps already installed on your phone will be displayed below. Just search for the app in the list, tap its icon and then “Add”. The application installed inside the folder is independent of the application outside. It’s okay if you want to delete the version of the banking app that is outside the Secure Folder.

It is possible to customize Secure Folder to hide it, as the folder name itself can attract the attention of malicious people who have access to your Galaxy. And even if the trick is discovered and the folder is found, it will remain secure by the configured lock method.

How to customize the Secure Folder

Step 1. Look for the three dots at the top of the folder and tap “Custom”. It is possible to change the name, select one of 12 color options and change the icon, with 21 possibilities, between discreet and unflattering variations. Be creative.

How to hide the Secure Folder

Step 2. The folder can also be hidden. Just go to the Secure Folder settings, as explained at the beginning of the tutorial, to uncheck the option “Add Secure Folder to Applications Screen”. Then tap “Hide”. There is also a shortcut that speeds up this action. In the notification bar, uncheck the Secure Folder icon. Note that if the folder has been customized, the name displayed in this bar will be the one chosen by the user while the icon will remain the original.

How to put extra password in apps on home screen

You can add a shortcut to apps saved in Secure Folder. Just open the tool, hold your finger on the app icon for a few moments and then choose “Add to Screen. Biometrics or extra password will be asked when the user tries to open the app.”

It is possible to add application shortcuts to the smartphone's home screen

You can also move documents and files to the Secure Folder to keep them away from unwanted eyes. This is just one of the methods used to hide private photos, for example. The process is similar to that used with applications and guarantees user privacy.

Finally, Secure Folder can be deleted if the user is not satisfied with the options offered. Despite this, this action does not make life easier for the “thief”, since all access to the Secure Folder settings requires the alternative password to biometrics (PIN, password or pattern).

How to uninstall Safe Folder

Step 1. In Secure Folder settings, go to “More settings” and then tap “Uninstall”. All its content will be kept in the Samsung cloud if the backup has been previously configured. If not, a folder with the contents of the Secure Folder will be generated on the system.

