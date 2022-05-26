GDF restricts visits to patients hospitalized with Covid in ICUs

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) once again restricted visits to patients with Covid-19 admitted to intensive care units (ICUs). Now, only companions will be allowed to enter. The decision appears published in the Official Gazette of the DF this Wednesday (25/5).

The folder considers the disease to be “highly transmissible”, and companions must follow the protocol of wearing masks and complete immunization to reduce the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.

See the document:

The visits had been authorized by the Government of the Federal District (GDF) on April 28. Each hospital management should adapt the care flows, defining the criteria for the release of visitors.

Visits were banned since March 2020 as a measure to prevent new infections by the disease. With the advancement of vaccination, the folder authorized visits to ICUs only for awake patients. Elderly, children and disabled patients have not been restricted from visiting throughout the pandemic.

