God of War Ragnarök gets age rating in Korea

The most anticipated game of the year seems to be getting closer and closer. God of War Ragnarok is coming. According reported influencer Nibellion, the game just passed the age rating body in South Korea. And, unsurprisingly, the game was rated “not suitable for minors”.

In the description of the game, there is talk of an adventure of Kratos and his son Atreus, filled with “expressions of violence”. There is an “excess of vulgarity and profanity”, with “various types of weapons”, “blood and mutilation”, “cursing” and scenes that show the “open consumption of alcohol in pubs” and “drugs”.

Typically, this type of evaluation indicates a relatively close release. And if it happened in Korea, it will probably start to be done in other countries soon. We all expect the arrival of Ragnarök in 2022, and that’s exactly what should happen – according to Sony itself.

It is worth remembering that, in April, God of War 2018 turned four years old, and Sony Santa Monica promised “news soon” about God of War Ragnarök. However, so far there has been nothing but accessibility information in the game. Rumor has it that the next State of Play, which is set to take place in June, may have more details on the game. Will be?

Beyond God of War Ragnarök: series is confirmed

And it’s not just on the PlayStation 5 that Kratos will be giving the air for free soon. A series about the Ghost of Sparta has been officially confirmed by Sony. The production will be in partnership with Amazon, as had been speculated for some time.