Google Photos launches more realistic filters for dark skin tones

Google Photos now has a new set of filters to more realistically portray different skin tones, especially dark skin tones. It is being progressively rolled out to users, it was announced at the Google I/O 2022 developer event this week.

Called “Real Tone”, they were exclusive to the Google Pixel 6 phone, but are now available for all versions of Google Photos – whether for iOS, Android or the web.

Google Real Tone Image: Publicity/Google

It’s a way to get around a recurring problem not only in Google Photos, but in other image apps and social networks: filters calibrated from white skin, which therefore “lighten” other tones.

Among the new filters are Clay, Desert, Honey and Isla. All are tagged “Made with Real Tone” for easy identification.

Google also released the Monk scale, used for these filters, in open source. It’s a wide scale, with 10 shades, so it can represent dark skin more appropriately. The idea is that other companies can use this scale to create their own images, with a more diverse and realistic representation.

At the time of the Pixel 6’s launch, the company reported on your blog: “It was important for us to make sure that our adjustments also resonated with our contributors. We’re proud that they rated the Pixel 6’s rendering of skin tone, brightness, depth, and detail the best for people of color in a survey of top smartphone cameras on the market.”