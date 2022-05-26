Google Street View turns 15: cats, falls and flying saucer; see curious images of the tool | went viral

Raju Singh 39 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Google Street View turns 15: cats, falls and flying saucer; see curious images of the tool | went viral 0 Views

On May 25, 2007, Google launched the street view, a platform that stores photos of locations around the planet. Thus, anyone can navigate streets, roads and tourist attractions anywhere in the world.

And, to celebrate this debutante’s birthday, we’ve separated some unusual Street View records that have gone viral in recent years. And as they say on the internet: the print is eternal! 🤣

The Google car is real! 😱

Translation: “So @SeaWorldPodcast tweeted about @SeaWorldTexas Street View so I found myself in Street View holding an alligator” 👇

Very curious scenes… 🤔

Translation: “He keeps doing weird things on Street View in Navy Yard (Washington neighborhood)” 👇

Translation: “This guy is doing Street View the way it’s supposed to be done. I ‘stumbled on’ this hidden gem by accident.”

1) Open Google Maps
2) Locate 6th St in Brooklyn Navy Yard
3) Use StreetView
4) Take the tour from sixth to fifth street
5) Enjoy 👇

Could it be that they were blotted out by Thanos?

Translation: “Strange things happening in Cairo” 👇

Translation: “My grandfather died a year ago. Accessing Street View, he appeared to me buying bread at his favorite bakery” 👇

🎧 The ‘Logbook’ podcast talks about memes, internet, celebrities and more!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Miyazaki reveals his favorite boss in Elden Ring

Not the owner of the phrase “I am Malenia, blade of Miquella” One of FromSoftware’s …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved