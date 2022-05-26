Google Street View turns 15: cats, falls and flying saucer; see curious images of the tool | went viral

On May 25, 2007, Google launched the street view , a platform that stores photos of locations around the planet. Thus, anyone can navigate streets, roads and tourist attractions anywhere in the world.

And, to celebrate this debutante’s birthday, we’ve separated some unusual Street View records that have gone viral in recent years. And as they say on the internet: the print is eternal! 🤣

Translation: “So @SeaWorldPodcast tweeted about @SeaWorldTexas Street View so I found myself in Street View holding an alligator” 👇

Very curious scenes… 🤔

Translation: “He keeps doing weird things on Street View in Navy Yard (Washington neighborhood)” 👇

Translation: “This guy is doing Street View the way it’s supposed to be done. I ‘stumbled on’ this hidden gem by accident.”

1) Open Google Maps

2) Locate 6th St in Brooklyn Navy Yard

3) Use StreetView

4) Take the tour from sixth to fifth street

5) Enjoy 👇

Could it be that they were blotted out by Thanos?

Translation: “Strange things happening in Cairo” 👇

Translation: “My grandfather died a year ago. Accessing Street View, he appeared to me buying bread at his favorite bakery” 👇