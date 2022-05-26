Google Street View turns 15 with new camera and ‘time travel’; understand – 05/24/2022

Google announced on Tuesday (24) new features for its Street View tool. To celebrate the 15th anniversary, the 360º panoramic imaging platform has released its “time travel” function through mobile imaging.

With it, it is possible to check the history of image captures of a given location and, thus, follow the evolution of the landscape over time. Until then, this only worked on desktop.

In addition to the novelty, Google announced that it will work with a more advanced camera, scheduled to debut in 2023.

Lighter (it weighs less than seven kilos), the new structure will allow mapping remote locations, where access by car is complex or unfeasible, says the company.

The equipment can, for example, be carried in a backpack, which will facilitate the production of records in areas not yet represented on the platform.

more immersion

Another new feature is Immersive View, a function that combines Street View images with aerial photos to assemble models of cities around the world.

The feature called Live View merges the navigation mode of maps with images captured by the cell phone camera, in an augmented reality scheme. This allows to guide the user in a more detailed way.

Other than that, Google said that it started to collect data from mapped locations using artificial intelligence, in order to keep information such as opening and closing times of establishments and changes in roads – such as new speed limits and bans up to date.

Street View trivia

In the rankings of places, countries and cities most visited through Street View, Brazil is present in the volume of searches. Cristo Redentor, in Rio de Janeiro, is the fifth most visited in the world, for example.

See the full list below:

Most visited places in the world in the last year:

Burj Khalifa (United Arab Emirates) Eiffel Tower (France) Taj Mahal (India) Statue of Liberty (United States) Christ the Redeemer (Brazil) Rhyolite Maze (United States) Necropolis of Giza (Egypt) White House (United States) Colosseum (Italy) National Monument (Indonesia)

Most visited countries:

Indonesia U.S Japan Mexico Brazil Spain Italy Taiwan France United Kingdom

Most visited cities:

Jakarta (Indonesia) Tokyo, Japan) Mexico City (Mexico) São Paulo Brazil) Buenos Aires (Argentina) New York (United States) Istanbul (Turkey) Taipei (Taiwan) Paris, France) Osaka (Japan)

Most visited Brazilian cities:

Sao Paulo Rio de Janeiro Belo Horizonte Curitiba Strength Porto Alegre Recife goiânia manaus savior

Most popular locations in Brazil: