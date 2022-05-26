Health Department continues to provide vasectomy and tubal ligation surgeries – Campos 24 Horas





The Municipal Health Department, through the Family Planning Program, continues with open scheduling for Intrauterine Device (IUD) implantation services, tubal ligation and vasectomy in women and men. The program was recently reactivated by the current management. The procedures are used for birth control.

To join the program, the person must make the appointment through the Easy Consultation link (HERE), on the official website of the City Hall. Once the appointment is made, she is invited to participate in a lecture at one of the Basic Health Units (UBSs) in the municipality to present the methods available in the Unified Health System (SUS): Behavioral Methods, Barrier Methods, Oral Hormonal Contraception, Contraception Injectable Hormonal, IUD, Sterilization and Emergency Contraception (morning after pill) and how to access these methods.

After the lecture, the person concerned is referred to the Women's Reference and Treatment Center (CRTM) for screening with a psychologist, social worker and consultation with a urologist. After screening and preoperative tests, they are sent to the Plantadores de Cana Hospital (HPC), where the surgery is performed.

Married, app driver, Guilherme Tavares Freitas, 31, decided to have a vasectomy after his wife became pregnant with their third child. Satisfied with the surgery, he said that the service was very fast, from the appointment to the procedure at the HPC. "The surgery took 30 minutes. I stayed in absolute rest for three days, but I'm back to work," said Guilherme, who had the surgery in May of this year.

Mechanic Carlos Henrique Sales dos Santos, 39, is in the preoperative exams phase. “As we already have two children, my wife and I opted for a vasectomy so she wouldn’t run the risk of getting pregnant again,” he said, who is looking forward to the surgery. “For men it is less invasive. He doesn’t even need hospitalization.” The goal of the Health Department is to perform 60 tubal ligations and 30 vasectomies per month.