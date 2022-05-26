Health Department investigates death of teenager by Covid-19 in Juiz de Fora

The Department of Health reported, this Wednesday (25), that it is investigating the death of a 16-year-old who died with suspicion of Covid-19 in Juiz de Fora on Tuesday (24). The Municipality said it could not confirm whether the death was due to the disease and stated that the Epidemiological Surveillance is carrying out an investigation.

The teenager was a 3rd year high school student at a state school in the city. Due to the suspicion of contamination by Covid-19, the Regional Secretary of Education of Juiz de Fora (SRE) released a note of sorrow for the death of the student and highlighted the protocols to combat the new coronavirus.

“SRE Juiz de Fora and the school administration are providing support and welcome to family members and the school community. In relation to protocols to combat Covid, the Secretary of State for Education has reinforced with all schools in Minas Gerais the importance of maintaining preventive care, according to guidelines from the Secretary of State for Health (SES/MG) ”, disclosed the statement. folder. The guidance is that students, teachers and staff who show symptoms or test positive for the disease should stay away from the school environment and seek medical attention, as well as inform the school.

Asked about the case, the Regional Health Department of Juiz de Fora said that it is investigating more information about the death of the teenager and that it will publish a note as soon as possible.