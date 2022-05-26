How to choose the perfect TV for 2022? Check out 7 tips | TV week

To buy the ideal TV It is necessary to pay attention to the options available in the market., understand their differences and choose the model that best fits each person’s routine. It is also necessary to consider the way in which the TV will be used, the place where it will be installed and the price range that fits in the buyer’s pocket. The consumer must also choose an operating system suitable for their expectations, in addition to pay attention to resolution, connectivity and available resources.

To help direct your investment, the TechTudo put together a list of seven tips for buying the perfect smart TV – for your needs – in 2022. Check it out below.

The first step in investing in your TV is defining its type of use. If the device is for home use and you can afford it, it might be worth looking for a more sophisticated model, with technologies that bring greater comfort and image and sound quality. Depending on the intended use time, it is also important to look for a model that uses less energy. If the daily use of the device is large, investing in a TV that needs a lot of energy to work, for example, would generate a significant increase in the monthly bill.

If the TV is to be used in public spaces such as offices or even outside areas of the house that are not in frequent use, a average configuration could already meet the user’s need. However, even in these cases, it is important to pay attention to resources and energy consumption.

2. Choose the perfect size

The size of the TV makes all the difference in the viewer’s quality of life. Screens that are too large in small environments or small screens in larger environments can cause discomfort when watching movies, series and live programming, in addition to limiting the perception of the device’s resolution and technologies.

For small rooms or the kitchen, the most suitable is a TV up to 40 inches. This size can also be indicated for offices. In the living room, if the environment is large, a device from 43 inches is ideal.

Distance can be based on the following relationship between the viewer and the television:

32-inch TV: 1.20 m minimum

40 inch TV: minimum 1.50 m

50 inch TV: minimum 1.90 m

60-inch TV: 2.20 m minimum

70 inch TV: minimum 2.50 m

Another important point is to pay attention to the height at which the TV will be installed. The recommendation is that the device stand at mid-eye height when sitting or leaning back in bed. If the TV is installed on the wall above the indicated height, it should be tilted slightly downwards. What should be avoided is installing or placing the TV on a low piece of furniture, as it can affect the user’s spine and neck.

3. Pay attention to screen types

Without a doubt, this is one of the main settings to be decided upon. This is because the type of screen interferes with the image quality and the amount of energy consumed. The main technologies currently found for screens are LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED.

Most TVs today still have an LED display. In this type of TV, the screens are LCD (liquid crystal) that works with backlight. A board with hundreds of light-emitting diodes lights up. Generally, this type of screen has Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). But when larger, from 43 inches, it is possible to find models with 4K resolution (also called Ultra High Definition or UHD, with 3840 x 2160 pixels).

Mini LED, QLED and OLED models are usually more expensive devices, indicated for a consumer who is really looking to invest in a premium model. Mini LED TVs allow a more sophisticated image resolution, with better definition of colors, brightness, contrast and also better definition of dark and black colors. In this technology, each LED that would be used to illuminate the screen is replaced by 40 mini LEDs, in order to guarantee greater independence in lighting.

QLED TVs are composed of an LED panel and also light-emitting diodes with quantum dots. This dot setting filters light, brightness, and intensity to deliver more color, as well as closer-to-life brightness and quality.

OLED technology is the same as in smartphones, for example. It enables the production of super-thin TVs and wider viewing angles. Most smart TVs that offer this display are either 4K or 8K. So far, the OLED offers the best contrast and brightness levels on the market. The screen is formed by organic diodes that emit their own light.

4. Connectivity is essential

Understanding smart TV connectivity is imperative. One of the main aspects is to check if it comes with built-in Wi-Fi. Without it, most of the smart features such as integration with voice assistants, the possibility of opening applications, social networks, web browsing or even opening your news on TV, would be unfeasible. If the model offers a LAN cable connection, make sure the router is close enough.

Another important point is that the TV must have is Bluetooth connectivity. This feature ensures pairing with smartphones and computers and other smart products. In addition, having an input for HDMI 2.1 and USBs can be interesting, as they guarantee connection to video games, external HD and other devices.

5. Choose a good system

Choosing a system has a direct link to the types of apps and features that will run on the TV. The main systems available on the market today are Samsung’s Tizen, LG’s webOS, AOC Roku TV on select Philips and TCL TVs, and Google’s Android TV, available on Panasonic, TCL, Philco, Philips and Sony.

The choice of system depends on which apps the consumer intends to download. Currently, most TV manufacturers support streaming from Netflix, HBO, Disney, Amazon Prime video and YouTube. But it’s always important to check if your favorite apps are available on the next operating system before making the purchase.

4K models (3840 x 2160 pixels) are the most wanted. As there is a wide range of prices and technology levels offered within this category, choosing a model can be difficult. For example, you can find TVs with Ultra HD resolution that range from mid-sized screens at 40 inches to huge screens over 65 inches.

As features may change from model to model, check the display panel and other TV settings, such as support for technologies that optimize the picture, such as HDR, and sound, such as Dolby Atmos.

It is worth mentioning that it is already possible to find 8K models on sale. It is necessary for audiovisual content to be produced in this format, which is still quite uncommon. Some TVs offer an imaging system that upscales scenes to the highest resolution, but it’s not always accurate.

7. Attention to sound and image resources

Sound and picture features are other factors that can contribute to a more pleasant smart TV experience. Among the most common are Dolby Vision for imaging and DTS:X and Dolby Atmos for audio. First of all, it is worth noting that, for these technologies to work, the audiovisual content must be made following the same protocols.

Dolby Vision can offer brightness of up to 10,000 nits on models that support this capability, as well as modifying the color depth, which can reach around 12 bits. This technology is best suited for OLED devices as the displays achieve brightness levels of up to 2,000 nits.

Dolby Atmos is able to do the simulation of 128 sound channels, in order to improve the audio quality. The user must install one of his speakers above himself, but if this is not possible, the technology uses the sound reverberations on the walls and ceiling to increase the audio quality.

Meanwhile, DTS:X provides a kind of audio bubble around user, using reverb to give the impression that a certain sound came from a certain place. That way, viewers will have different sound experiences depending on their position.

