In a time of “triple epidemic”, symptoms are confused and make diagnosis difficult – Cities

If testing for covid were broader, at least the identification of this disease would be facilitated

With three epidemics underway in Mato Grosso do Sul, underreporting is inevitable. Dengue, flu and covid form the tripod that has already taken the lives of 800 people in MS and infected hundreds of thousands.

The number of cases of covid, as already shown by the Campo Grande Newsincreased again and along with it, the other two diseases, already endemic, put pressure on the routine of the population, the health system and creates the doubt of knowing which disease one is experiencing.

Health centers and even private units have shown a high flow of patients with the same symptoms, since in the three cases, unfortunately, they are similar. They are also crowded, as the daily Campo Grande News.

At the age of 32, reader Ana Rocha left emergency care at a private hospital yesterday without knowing if what she had was covid or the flu. The doctor, due to the symptoms, gave a certificate for two days, indicating that the removal was due to inflammation in the upper airways, but no test was performed.

For the infectious disease physician and consultant at Cievs/MS (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance), Hilton Luís Alves Filho, the ideal is always to test, but “we are not testing as before and with the loosening, it gets worse”.

The specialist says that there are tests, but they are not always available at the time of the consultation, or the patient does not want to go to a place or does not want to pay for those performed in pharmacies and laboratories.

In search of the exam, the reader went to two pharmacies, also yesterday and in one of them there was an appointment only for the 6th of June and in another, the result would take 72 hours to come out.

At health clinics, which use a password, she was unable to take the test yesterday, only doing it today. The result was positive for covid-19. The certificate is then valid for four days, counting the first day of symptoms.

“For the health professional, the treatment in case of covid or flu is not going to change much, so he can attest to one or the other. For safety, he asks for removal”, quotes the infectologist, also reinforcing that there is no obligation to test by health services, whether public or private.

“Effective notification only occurs when the person takes the test, but it is not fully available. The ideal is always to do it, even at the pharmacy, because even in health plans, they usually don’t cover testing and if the health service doesn’t charge, there’s nothing to do. There is no obligation”, he analyzes.

The doctor recalls that in the previous two years, when there were more cases of covid, there was more control – with the drives working, for example – but even so, there was underreporting. “We do not know the real number of cases of covid. Now, we are not even testing as before and with the flu and dengue together, that is where the underreporting really occurs”.

flu syndrome – flu and covid are among the diseases that develop in the patient what is called flu syndrome. With similar symptoms and in full spread, the two diseases end up having similar treatments.

Already dengue, in its beginning, can even be confused with flu or covid, but in the course of the disease, it ends up showing more evident signs.