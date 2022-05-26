Instagram experiences instability and users complain about bugs

THE Instagram is going through instabilities this thursday26. Users of the social network complain that they are facing problems using the social network, such as difficulties in loading the content of the feed and the appearance of different error messages.

On Wednesday night, the 25th, a lot of people couldn’t load the filters in Stories. Today, account owners report that they are receiving messages like “Welcome to Instagram” and “You have been logged out”.

According to platform downdetector, which monitors the functioning of digital services, the failure started at 12:51 pm (Brasilia time) and reached a peak of 590 notifications in a few minutes. Terms like “Instagram having problems” and “Instagram unstable” are already on Google Trends.

So far, the company has not yet issued any statement on the matter.

Check out some comments from users on Twitter:

I go on Instagram and it’s like a “Welcome to Instagram” and suggestions for me to follow. Is it like that for you too? — Thiego Novais (@thiegonovais) May 26, 2022

Is your Instagram like this and doesn’t show anything in the feed? pic.twitter.com/cgHFwAGuL7 — isabella (@revisabews) May 26, 2022

I came to confirm here on Twitter if Instagram really went down. Confirmed — lucio (@lucioprin) May 26, 2022